Difference between revisions of "Dominic Matangira"

On '''19 January 2022''', residents in Cherima suburb complained against the Marondera council management’s selfishness following the laying of a new road along the street where the local councillor resides. The repaired road passes through councillor '''Dominic Matangira'''’s house along Mutamba street.
<ref name="Another Councillor Gets A New Road"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/  Another Councillor Gets A New Road], ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022''</ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/]
  
 
In July 2018, Dominic Matangira was elected to Ward 7 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 935 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Marondera Municipality with 935 votes, beating Hilton Chipashu of Zanu-PF with 785 votes and Methew Tasada, independent with 18 votes. [1]

Events

On 19 January 2022, residents in Cherima suburb complained against the Marondera council management’s selfishness following the laying of a new road along the street where the local councillor resides. The repaired road passes through councillor Dominic Matangira’s house along Mutamba street. [2] [1]

Further Reading

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. Another Councillor Gets A New Road, Pindula News, Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
  3. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
