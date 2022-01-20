Difference between revisions of "Dominic Matangira"

<ref name="Another Councillor Gets A New Road"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/ Another Councillor Gets A New Road], ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022''</ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/]

On '''19 January 2022''', residents in Cherima suburb complained against the Marondera council management’s selfishness following the laying of a new road along the street where the local councillor resides. The repaired road passes through councillor '''Dominic Matangira'''’s house along Mutamba street.

In July 2018, Dominic Matangira was elected to Ward 7 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 935 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Marondera Municipality with 935 votes, beating Hilton Chipashu of Zanu-PF with 785 votes and Methew Tasada, independent with 18 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

