Difference between revisions of "Dominic Matangira"

In July 2018, Dominic Matangira was elected to Ward 7 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 935 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 7 Marondera Municipality with 935 votes, beating Hilton Chipashu of Zanu-PF with 785 votes and Methew Tasada, independent with 18 votes. [1]
Events
On 19 January 2022, residents in Cherima suburb complained against the Marondera council management’s selfishness following the laying of a new road along the street where the local councillor resides. The repaired road passes through councillor Dominic Matangira’s house along Mutamba street. Matangira, one of the longest-serving councillors in Marondera, and Dzvuke survived the axe after joining the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party. [2] [1]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ Another Councillor Gets A New Road, Pindula News, Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020