In November 2021, Mukandi joined Golden Eagles Football Club ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.

Dominic Mukandi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for CAPS United Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Dominic Mukandi was born on 2 August 1988.

Education

Mukandi went to Churchill Boys High School for his secondary education.[1]

Career

Dominic Mukandi played for Monomutapa Football Club before joining Motor Action Football Club in 2011. In 2013, Dominic joined CAPS United Football Club.[2]

Clubs Played For

Monomutapa Football Club

Motor Action Football Club

CAPS United Football Club (2013-present)

Dynamos Football Club

Golden Eagles Football Club

Transfer Rumours

Mukandi was linked with a move away from Makepekepe following a dispute concerning signing on fees, outstanding salaries and winning bonuses owed to him by the club.[3] Mukandi was part of the 7 players that had taken CAPS United to court and were awarded $59 000.[4]

Despite rumours that he had submitted a resignation letter, Mukandi returned to The Green Machine in May 2015.[5]

In November 2021, Mukandi joined Golden Eagles Football Club ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[6]

He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, another goalkeeper Lloyd Majarira, Chris Semakweri, and Raymond Uchena.
















