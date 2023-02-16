Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dominic Mukandi"

Page Discussion
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Infobox person
 
{{Infobox person
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
| name              = Dominic Mukandi<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
+
| name              = Dominic Mukandi<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 
| honorific_suffix  =  
 
| honorific_suffix  =  
| image              =  <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
+
| image              =  
 +
[[File:Dominic Mukandi.jpg|thumb]]
 +
  <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 
| image_size        =  250px
 
| image_size        =  250px
 
| alt                =  Dominic Mukandi, Zimbabwe soccer, Zimbabwean footballer
 
| alt                =  Dominic Mukandi, Zimbabwe soccer, Zimbabwean footballer
Line 35: Line 37:
 
| years_active      =   
 
| years_active      =   
 
| era                =  
 
| era                =  
| employer          = [[CAPS United Football Club]]
+
| employer          = [[Golden Eagles Football Club]]
 
| organization      =  
 
| organization      =  
 
| agent              =  
 
| agent              =  
Line 82: Line 84:
  
  
'''Dominic Mukandi''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[CAPS United Football Club]]. He is a former player for [[Dynamos Football Club]] as a attacking midfielder.
+
'''Dominic Mukandi''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[Golden Eagles Football Club]]. He is a former player for [[CAPS United Football Club]] and [[Dynamos Football Club]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 110: Line 112:
 
==Clubs Played For==
 
==Clubs Played For==
 
*Monomutapa Football Club
 
*Monomutapa Football Club
 
 
*Motor Action Football Club
 
*Motor Action Football Club
 
 
*CAPS United Football Club (2013-present)
 
*CAPS United Football Club (2013-present)
 
 
*Dynamos Football Club
 
*Dynamos Football Club
 +
*Golden Eagles Football Club
  
 
==Transfer Rumours==
 
==Transfer Rumours==
Mukandi was linked with a move away from Makepekepe following a dispute concerning signing on fees, out standing salaries and winning bonuses owed to him by the club.<ref name="Herald"> Eddie Chikamhi, [http://www.herald.co.zw/mukandi-makatuka-quit-green-machine/ Mukandi, Makatuka quit Green Machine], ''Herald'', Published: May 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref> Mukandi was part of the 7 players that had taken CAPS United to court and were awarded $59 000.<ref name="Sports"> [http://sportszone.co.zw/?p=5749 Mukandi, Makatuka quit CAPS United], ''SportsZone'', Published: May 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
+
Mukandi was linked with a move away from Makepekepe following a dispute concerning signing on fees, outstanding salaries and winning bonuses owed to him by the club.<ref name="Herald"> Eddie Chikamhi, [http://www.herald.co.zw/mukandi-makatuka-quit-green-machine/ Mukandi, Makatuka quit Green Machine], ''Herald'', Published: May 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref> Mukandi was part of the 7 players that had taken CAPS United to court and were awarded $59 000.<ref name="Sports"> [http://sportszone.co.zw/?p=5749 Mukandi, Makatuka quit CAPS United], ''SportsZone'', Published: May 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
 
 
Despite rumours that he had submitted a resignation letter, Mukandi returned at The Green Machine in May 2015.<ref name="Nehanda Radio"> Takudzwa Chitsiga, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/05/28/mutuma-returns-to-caps-united/ Mutuma returns to CAPS United], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 28, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 +
Despite rumours that he had submitted a resignation letter, Mukandi returned to The Green Machine in May 2015.<ref name="Nehanda Radio"> Takudzwa Chitsiga, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/05/28/mutuma-returns-to-caps-united/ Mutuma returns to CAPS United], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 28, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
  
 +
In November 2021, Mukandi joined Golden Eagles Football Club ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.<ref name="Pindula News">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/25/forgotten-winger-chris-samakwere-joins-golden-eagles/ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles], ''Pindula News'', Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023</ref>
  
 +
He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper [[Munyaradzi Diya]], another goalkeeper [[Lloyd Majarira]], [[Chris Semakweri]], and [[Raymond Uchena]].
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:

Latest revision as of 07:03, 16 February 2023

Dominic Mukandi
Dominic Mukandi.jpg
BornDominic Mukandi
(1988-08-02) August 2, 1988 (age 34)
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerGolden Eagles Football Club


Dominic Mukandi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for CAPS United Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Dominic Mukandi was born on 2 August 1988.

Education

Mukandi went to Churchill Boys High School for his secondary education.[1]

Articles You Might Like

Career

Dominic Mukandi played for Monomutapa Football Club before joining Motor Action Football Club in 2011. In 2013, Dominic joined CAPS United Football Club.[2]

Clubs Played For

  • Monomutapa Football Club
  • Motor Action Football Club
  • CAPS United Football Club (2013-present)
  • Dynamos Football Club
  • Golden Eagles Football Club

Transfer Rumours

Mukandi was linked with a move away from Makepekepe following a dispute concerning signing on fees, outstanding salaries and winning bonuses owed to him by the club.[3] Mukandi was part of the 7 players that had taken CAPS United to court and were awarded $59 000.[4]

Despite rumours that he had submitted a resignation letter, Mukandi returned to The Green Machine in May 2015.[5]

In November 2021, Mukandi joined Golden Eagles Football Club ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[6]

He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, another goalkeeper Lloyd Majarira, Chris Semakweri, and Raymond Uchena.





References

  1. About Dominic Mukandi, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  2. CAPS engage new players, The Standard, Published: February 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  3. Eddie Chikamhi, Mukandi, Makatuka quit Green Machine, Herald, Published: May 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  4. Mukandi, Makatuka quit CAPS United, SportsZone, Published: May 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  5. Takudzwa Chitsiga, Mutuma returns to CAPS United, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 28, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  6. “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles, Pindula News, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dominic_Mukandi&oldid=123141"