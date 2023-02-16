Difference between revisions of "Dominic Mukandi"
Latest revision as of 07:03, 16 February 2023
|Dominic Mukandi
|Born
|Dominic Mukandi
August 2, 1988
|Occupation
|Employer
|Golden Eagles Football Club
Dominic Mukandi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for CAPS United Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.
Background
Dominic Mukandi was born on 2 August 1988.
Education
Mukandi went to Churchill Boys High School for his secondary education.[1]
Career
Dominic Mukandi played for Monomutapa Football Club before joining Motor Action Football Club in 2011. In 2013, Dominic joined CAPS United Football Club.[2]
Clubs Played For
- Monomutapa Football Club
- Motor Action Football Club
- CAPS United Football Club (2013-present)
- Dynamos Football Club
- Golden Eagles Football Club
Transfer Rumours
Mukandi was linked with a move away from Makepekepe following a dispute concerning signing on fees, outstanding salaries and winning bonuses owed to him by the club.[3] Mukandi was part of the 7 players that had taken CAPS United to court and were awarded $59 000.[4]
Despite rumours that he had submitted a resignation letter, Mukandi returned to The Green Machine in May 2015.[5]
In November 2021, Mukandi joined Golden Eagles Football Club ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[6]
He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, another goalkeeper Lloyd Majarira, Chris Semakweri, and Raymond Uchena.
References
- ↑ About Dominic Mukandi, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ CAPS engage new players, The Standard, Published: February 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ Eddie Chikamhi, Mukandi, Makatuka quit Green Machine, Herald, Published: May 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ Mukandi, Makatuka quit CAPS United, SportsZone, Published: May 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ Takudzwa Chitsiga, Mutuma returns to CAPS United, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 28, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles, Pindula News, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023