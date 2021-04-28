Pindula

'''Dominican Convent''' is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
'''Dominican Convent''' is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 61: Line 64:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
Dominican Convent
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-796176 , +263 0773595221


Dominican Convent is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

