'''Dominican Convent''' is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
'''Dominican Convent''' is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, [[The Avenues, Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
Latest revision as of 14:20, 2 September 2021

Dominican Convent
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-796176 , +263 0773595221


Dominican Convent is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, The Avenues, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)


