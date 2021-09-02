Difference between revisions of "Dominican Convent"
Latest revision as of 14:20, 2 September 2021
|Dominican Convent
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-796176 , +263 0773595221
Dominican Convent is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, The Avenues, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
