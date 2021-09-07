Difference between revisions of "Dominican Convent"

|
{{Infobox school |+
[[Dominican Convent High ]]
| name = Dominican Convent |+
[[High Schools]]
| image = |
| alt = |
| caption = |
| motto = |
| location = |
| country = [[ Zimbabwe]] |
| coordinates = <!-- {{Coord|LAT|LON|type:edu|display=inline,title}} --> |
| established = <!-- {{Start date|YYYY|MM|DD|df=y}} --> |
| opened = |
| closed = |
| type = |
| district = |
| grades = ordinary and advanced level |
| superintendent = |
| principal = |
| viceprincipal = |
| enrollment = |
| faculty = |
| campus_type = |
| campus_size = |
| team_name = |
| newspaper = |
| colors = |
| communities = |
| feeders = |
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> |
| footnotes = Contact Details:<br>Tel: +263 4-796176 , +263 0773595221 |
}} |
|
|
|
'''Dominican Convent ''' is a secondary school located at 70 4th Street, [[The Avenues, Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level. |
|
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]] . <br/> |
See [[ List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/> |
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/> |
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]] . (November 2018) <br/> |
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[[Category:High Schools]]
