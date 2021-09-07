Difference between revisions of "Dominican Convent High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Dominican Convent High School''' Harare Metropolitan Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|−
'''Email:''' <br/>
|+
'''Email:''' <br/>
|−
'''Web:'''
|+
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 22:
|Line 23:
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|−
|+
,
|−
|+
|+
|+
,
|+
|+
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|Line 51:
|Line 56:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 12:32, 7 September 2021
Dominican Convent High School Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 70 S.V. Muzenda Street, PO Box CY 1650, Causeway, Harare
Telephone: +263 4 796176/7
Cell:
Email: admin@dominicanconvent.co.zw
Web: https://www.conventharare.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/domhigh1892/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The Dominican Convent School (Harare) is the oldest school in Harare, and is made of up of the Dominican Convent Early Child Development Centre (ECD), Dominican Convent Primary School and Dominican Convent High School. In the 127 years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Catholic schools in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world at large.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
- Headmistress, Sister Kudzai Mutsure
- Deputy Headmistress, Mrs Saneliso Mkharo
- Chaplain, Father Tendai Mashayamombe
- Mother Superior, Sr. Ferrera.
The high school is made up of 560 girls and over 50 teaching staff members.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template