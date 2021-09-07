Difference between revisions of "Dominican Convent High School"
'''Dominican Convent High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''Dominican Convent High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
==History==
==History==
The '''Dominican Convent School''' (Harare) is the oldest school in [[Harare]], and is made of up of the Dominican Convent Early Child Development Centre (ECD), Dominican Convent Primary School and Dominican Convent High School. In the 127 years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier [[Catholic]] schools in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world at large.
The '''Dominican Convent School''' (Harare) is the oldest school in [[Harare]], and is made of up of the Dominican Convent Early Child Development Centre (ECD), Dominican Convent Primary School and Dominican Convent High School. In the 127 years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier [[Catholic ]] schools in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world at large.
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 12:43, 7 September 2021
Dominican Convent High School is in Harare CBD, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is the oldest school in Harare.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 70 S.V. Muzenda Street, PO Box CY 1650, Causeway, Harare
Telephone: +263 4 796176/7
Cell:
Email: admin@dominicanconvent.co.zw
Web: https://www.conventharare.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/domhigh1892/
History
Dominican Convent was founded in 1892 by Mother Patrick Cosgrave, an Irish nun, with 10 pupils.
The Dominican Convent School (Harare) is the oldest school in Harare, and is made of up of the Dominican Convent Early Child Development Centre (ECD), Dominican Convent Primary School and Dominican Convent High School. In the 127 years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Catholic Church schools in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world at large.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
- Headmistress, Sister Kudzai Mutsure
- Deputy Headmistress, Mrs Saneliso Mkharo
- Chaplain, Father Tendai Mashayamombe
- Mother Superior, Sr. Ferrera.
The high school is made up of 560 girls and over 50 teaching staff members.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.