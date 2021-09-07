Difference between revisions of "Dominican Convent High School"
Latest revision as of 12:47, 7 September 2021
Dominican Convent High School is in Harare CBD, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is the oldest school in Harare.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 70 S.V. Muzenda Street, PO Box CY 1650, Causeway, Harare
Telephone: +263 4 796176/7
Cell:
Email: admin@dominicanconvent.co.zw
Web: https://www.conventharare.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/domhigh1892/
History
Dominican Convent was founded in 1892 by Mother Patrick Cosgrave, an Irish nun, with 10 pupils.
The Dominican Convent School (Harare) is the oldest school in Harare, and is made of up of the Dominican Convent Early Child Development Centre (ECD), Dominican Convent Primary School and Dominican Convent High School. In the 127 years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Catholic Church schools in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world at large.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
- Headmistress, Sister Kudzai Mutsure
- Deputy Headmistress, Mrs Saneliso Mkharo
- Chaplain, Father Tendai Mashayamombe
- Mother Superior, Sr. Ferrera.
The high school is made up of 560 girls and over 50 teaching staff members.
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Maggie Chapman - Rector of the University of Aberdeen, Co-convener of the Scottish Green Party
- Kirsty Coventry - 2008 Olympic gold medalist, Minister of Sport 2018
- Bona Mugabe - daughter of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe
- Haru Mutasa - Journalist
- Doris Lessing - 2007 Nobel Prize in Literature Laureate
- Danai Gurira - Actor and Playwright
- Sister Catherine Jackson - Founder of the Dorothy Duncan Braille Library
- Lisa Doris Armstrong - Founder of Ugogo Africa