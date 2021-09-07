* [[Maggie Chapman]] - Rector of the University of Aberdeen, Co-convener of the Scottish Green Party

Dominican Convent High School is in Harare CBD, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is the oldest school in Harare.

Dominican Convent High School.png

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 70 S.V. Muzenda Street, PO Box CY 1650, Causeway, Harare

Telephone: +263 4 796176/7

Cell:

Email: admin@dominicanconvent.co.zw

Web: https://www.conventharare.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/domhigh1892/



History

Dominican Convent was founded in 1892 by Mother Patrick Cosgrave, an Irish nun, with 10 pupils.

The Dominican Convent School (Harare) is the oldest school in Harare, and is made of up of the Dominican Convent Early Child Development Centre (ECD), Dominican Convent Primary School and Dominican Convent High School. In the 127 years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Catholic Church schools in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world at large.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The high school is made up of 560 girls and over 50 teaching staff members.

Events

Associations

Other information