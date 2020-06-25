Difference between revisions of "Donald Chimanikire"

#Chimanikire D.P. (2016) Zimbabwe’s Look East Policy in Resilience under Siege inNyakudya, M, Chitando, E. and Phiri, G. (eds.). The Zimbabwe Economy, Politics and Society. Cambridge Scholars Publishing, Ltd. UK 2016.<ref name="uz"> [https://www.uz.ac.zw/index.php/social-studies-departments/292-department-of-political-and-administrative-studies/polad-staff/630-dr-donald-p-chimanikire], ''University of Zimbabwe, Accessed: 25 June, 2020''</ref>

#Chimanikire, D.P. (1991) “Political Renewal in Africa: the case for Participatory Governance”, in Advancing Democracy and Participation: Challenges for the Future, edited by B. Van Steenbergen, R. Nakarada, F. Marti and J. Dator(1991) published by Centre Catala De Prospectiva and Centre UNESCO De Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, pp 81-84.

#Chimanikire, D.P. (2000) Introductory Chapter to “Youth and Higher Education in Africa: the cases of Cameroon, South Africa, Eritrea and Zimbabwe”, Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) Dakar, Senegal(2009), pp 1-8.

#Chimanikire, D.P. (2003) “Foreign and Security Policy of Zimbabwe: From Independence to the DRC” in Twenty Years of Independence: From Liberalization to Authoritarianism, edited by Staffan Darnolf and Liisa Laakso (Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke, 2003), pp 179-195.

Dr. Donald P. Chimanikire is a Lecturer in the Faculty of Social Studies, University of Zimbabwe and a Senior Development Consultant. Dr. Chimanikire has an interest and vast knowledge in poverty reduction, as he was the Chairperson of the Poverty Reduction Forum from 1997-2007.

Background

Dr. Chimanikire has an interest and vast knowledge in poverty reduction, as he was the Chairperson of the Poverty Reduction Forum from 1997-2007. Where he was responsible for the production of the Zimbabwe Human Development Reports sponsored by the UNDP and their dissemination was under his supervision. He saw through the following five ZHDR Reports:

Poverty in Zimbabwe

Globalization and Zimbabwe

Governance in Zimbabwe

HIV/AIDS in Zimbabwe

Gender and Culture in Zimbabwe.

Dr. Chimanikire was also a member of the Southern African Climate Change Network(SACCNet).[1]

Education

He holds a Ph.D degree in International Studies from Jawarhalal Nehru University, New Delhi, an MA degree in International Relations from Kiev State University, Ukraine.

Career

He is former Director of the Institute of Development Studies, University of Zimbabwe and former Chairperson of the Department of International Relational Relations and Social Development Studies of the same University. He is currently member of the Executive Committee of the Organization for Social Science Research in Eastern and Southern Africa (OSSREA), based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Dr. Chimanikire is also lead Author for Working Group III Contribution to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ( IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report Climate Change 2011-2014: Mitigation of Climate Change. He is also a trustee on the Board of Trustees of Poverty Reduction Forum Trust.

Publications

Books:

Chimanikire, D.P. (2009) (ed) Youth and Higher Education in Africa: the cases of Cameroon, South Africa, Eritrea and Zimbabwe, Council for the Development of Social Science Research (CODESRIA) Dakar, Senegal, pp 1-139. Chimanikire, D.P. (2004) Francis Appiah (2004) and Thorvald Gran (2004) (eds) Professionalism and Good Governance in Africa, Copenhagen Business School Press, pp 1-303. Chimanikire, D.P. (2009), Mushita, T.A (2009), Banda, G Z (2009) (eds) Trade, Biodiversity and Development: A Trainers Manual, Southern Africa Biodiversity Policy Initiative (SAPI), Harare, Blantyre, and Lusaka, pp 1-99.

Book Chapters

Book Chapters (2006) “African Migration: Causes, Consequencies and Future Prospects and Policy Options” in Migration of Labor: Global Perspectives, edited by Rajarshi Ghosh and Asis Kumar Pain (The Icfai University Press, 2006) pp 172-192 Chimanikire, D.P. (2003) “The Role of NGOs in African Economic Development”’ in The Challenges of Globalization to Democratic Governance in Africa-What Role for Civil Societyand Other Stake-holders?, edited by Abdul Aziz Jalloh (Development Policy Management Forum(DPMF) Addis Ababa, 2003, pp 55-62. Chimanikire, D.P. (2004) “Professionalism and the Role of Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces in Peacekeeping Operations” in Professionalism and Good Governance in Africa(2004) edited by Chimanikire, D.P, Appiah, F, and Gran, T, Copenhagen Business School Press, pp 216-228. Chimanikire, D. P. (2008) “Emerging Trends in Diplomatic and International Relations: the case of Trade”, in Challenges Facing the African Diplomat-Now and in the Future, published by the Diplomatic Training Research and Development, Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Pretoria South Africa, pp 40-49. Chimanikire, D.P. (2007) and Masunungure, E. (2007) “Policy Paradigm Shifts in Zimbabwe: From Statism to Rolling back the State-to policy vacillations” in Zimbabwe’s Development Experiences since 1980: Challenges and Prospects for the Future edited by France Maphosa, Kraspos Kujinga and Sunungurai D. Chingarande(OSSREA Harare, 2007), pp 9-33. Chimanikire, D.P. (2008) “Women’s Legal and Socio-Economic Status in Post-Colonial Zimbabwe: A Gender Analysis”, in Land, Gender and the Periphery: Themes in the History of Eastern and Southern Africa”, edited by Bahru Zewde(Organization for Social Science Research in Eastern and Southern Africa (OSSREA), Addis Ababa (2003) pp 67-79. Chimanikire, D.P. (2008) “Domestic Subsidies and Food Sovereignty”, in Trade and Development, Agro-Biodiversity and Food Sovereignty in Zimbabwe, edited by Angeline Munzara-Chawira, Charity Manyeruke, Regis Mafuratidze and Evelyne Vutuza(Southern Africa Biodiversity Policy Initiative(SABPI) 2008, Harare, Blantyre and Lusaka, pp 66-90. Chimanikire, D.P. (1993) “Academic Freedom-the case of Zimbabwe”, published by the Institute of African Studies, University of Bophuthatswana, Mmabatho, South Africa(1993). Chimanikire, D.P. (2000) “Accountable Governance and Poverty Alleviation Programs in Zimbabwe”, in Development Policy Management Forum (DPMF) Report on “Democracy, Poverty and Social Exclusion; Is Democracy the Missing Link?”(DPMF Publications, Addis Ababa, 2000) pp. 32-38 Chimanikire, D.P. (1999) “Poverty Reduction: Its Role in Strengtherning Local Participation in Governance in Zimbabwe”, edited Regional Workshop Proceedings for Eastern and Southern Africa: What Works in Development”,(IDRC, CRDI, CIID, Canada (1999), pp. 22-24 Chimanikire, D.P. (1991) “Human Resources Development: the case of Post-Apartheid South Africa”, in SADCC Challenges for the 1990s, Conference Proceeding edited by Ruddy Doom and published by the Centre for Third Word Studies, University of Ghent, Belgium(1991), pp. 85-95 Chimanikire, D.P.(1998) “Popular Participation in Development”, Report of the National Workshop, September 1998, IDS-University of Zimbabwe, Harare, published by OSSRES, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, pp.1-33 Chimanikire, D.P. (2010) and Kagonye, P. (2010) “Decentralization in Zimbabwe”, in The State of Decentralization in Namibia, edited by Olivier, V,University of Namibia Publications, Windwoek,2011. Chimanikire, D.P. (2010) “Africa and Globalization: the case of Economic Partnership Agreements(EPAS) between EU and Africa” in OSSREA’s 9th Congress selected papers to be edited by Lily Mafela, University of Botswana and Herman Musahara, University of Rwanda (2010). Chimanikire, D.P. (2013) “Scoping Study on Higher Education in Zimbabwe”, OSSREA, Addis Ababa, 2013 Chimanikire, D.P. (2013) “Climate Change and Gender in Zimbabwe”, World Social Science Report. UNESCO, Paris. Chimanikire, D.P. (2013) “Zimbabwe’s International Relations and the New Look East Policy”, Scaling New Heights? The Zimbabwean Economy and Society, 1998-2008, Edited by Ezra Chitando, Government Phiri and Munyaradzi Nyakudya. Newcastle: Cambridge Scholars Publishing.

Journal Articles:

Journal Articles:

Chimanikire, D.P. (1988) "Political and Ideological Divergences and Challenges to Integration-the case of SADCC," Southern Africa Development and Research Association (SADRA), Workshop, Vol.1, pp 390-399. Chimanikire, D.P. (1990) "Twenty-Seven Years of African Unity". Southern Africa Political and Economic Monthly (SAPEM) Vol. 3, No. 9, pp 23-24. Chimanikire, D.P. (1991) "Who home-grew ESAP?" Southern Africa Political and Economic Monthly (SAPEM), Vol.4, No. 12, pp 23-24. Chimanikire, D.P. (1991) "The introduction of Liberalization in Zimbabwe". Southern Africa Political and Economic Monthly (SAPEM) Vol.4, No. 7, pp 12-17. Chimanikire, D.P. (1987) "Women in Industry: Legal and Social Attitudes". Africa Development, CODESRIA, Vol. xii, No.4, pp 27-38. Chimanikire, D.P. (2011) "Common Security and Economic Integration: the case of Southern African Development Community (SADC), DOUNIA, Kinshasa, Congo, 2011, PP.125-132. Chimanikire, Donald P (2011) "Post-Conflict State Building in Southern Sudan: Prospects and Challenges to the Region". NEWPATHE, Vol. 6, No. 6, pp. 10-11.

