Donald Malajila

Donald Malajila was a Zimbabwean footballer. He was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on 19 February 2022.

Background

Donald Malajila was a cousin to former Warriors star Cuthbert Malajila.[1][2]

Donald Malajila was a former Dynamos Football Club youth player.[1]

Death

He left home on 19 February 2022 and did not return. A search was launched the following day and his car was found parked on the roadside but Malajila was not in the car.

A report of a missing person was lodged with the police. The police then notified Donald Malajila's friend, who had reported to the police, on 21 February 2021 that they had found a dead body. His body was identified in a mortuary on the same day.

His death came barely a week after former Warriors left-back Charles Yohane was shot dead in a carjacking incident in South Africa.

He died aged 29.[2][1]