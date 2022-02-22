|
Donald Malajila was a Zimbabwean footballer. He was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on 19 February 2022.
Donald Malajila
| Malajila]]
'''Donald Malajila''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer. He was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on 19 February 2022.
|
|
|
|
|−
|+
|
|
|
|
Donald Malajila was a Zimbabwean footballer. He was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on 19 February 2022.
Background
Donald Malajila was a cousin to former Warriors star Cuthbert Malajila.[1][2]
Donald Malajila was a former Dynamos Football Club youth player.[1]
Death
He left home on 19 February 2022 and did not return. A search was launched the following day and his car was found parked on the roadside but Malajila was not in the car.
A report of a missing person was lodged with the police. The police then notified Donald Malajila's friend, who had reported to the police, on 21 February 2021 that they had found a dead body. His body was identified in a mortuary on the same day.
His death came barely a week after former Warriors left-back Charles Yohane was shot dead in a carjacking incident in South Africa.
He died aged 29.[2][1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Former Dynamos youth team player Donald Malajila murdered in S.A, Soccer24, Published: February 22, 2022, Retrieved: February 22, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Another Zim footballer shot dead in SA, H-Metro, Published: February 22, 2022, Retrieved: February 21, 2022