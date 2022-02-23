Difference between revisions of "Donald Malajila"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
|+
'''Donald Malajila''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer. He was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on 19 February 2022.
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 09:53, 23 February 2022
|Donald Malajila
|Born
|Donald Malajila
|Relatives
|Cuthbert Malajila
Donald Malajila was a Zimbabwean footballer. He was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on 19 February 2022.
Background
Donald Malajila was a cousin to former Warriors star Cuthbert Malajila.[1][2]
Football Career
Donald Malajila was a former Dynamos Football Club youth player.[1]
Death
He left home on 19 February 2022 and did not return. A search was launched the following day and his car was found parked on the roadside but Malajila was not in the car.
A report of a missing person was lodged with the police. The police then notified Donald Malajila's friend, who had reported to the police, on 21 February 2021 that they had found a dead body. His body was identified in a mortuary on the same day.
His death came barely a week after former Warriors left-back Charles Yohane was shot dead in a carjacking incident in South Africa.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Former Dynamos youth team player Donald Malajila murdered in S.A, Soccer24, Published: February 22, 2022, Retrieved: February 22, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Another Zim footballer shot dead in SA, H-Metro, Published: February 22, 2022, Retrieved: February 21, 2022