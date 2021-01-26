Donald Dombo Ngoma is a Zimbabwean born footballer who plays for FC Platinum. He is a former FC Azam player as a striker in Tanzania.

Background

Donald was born on September 23, 1989.[1]

Career

Ngoma is a striker known for his goal scoring prowess. He has been playing for Platinum for much of his professional career having played under both Lloyd Mutasa and Norman Mapeza. The player was for a while rumoured to have been contemplating a move to join Dynamos Football Club So strong were the rumours that it was claimed that Ngoma had sworn to sit out the rest of his contract should Platinum refuse to let him make a move to join Dembare.[2] He was also invited for trials in Swedish club, Allsvenskan league. He also had a brief stint with Monomotapa Football Club before eventually joining the platinum miners.[3]

Teams played for

Chrome Stars 2008

Super Dynamo 2009

Mimosa FC (Now FC Platinum)

Young Stars

FC Azam















