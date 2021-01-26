Difference between revisions of "Donald Ngoma"
Latest revision as of 22:12, 26 January 2021
|Donald Ngoma
|Born
|September 23, 1989
Kwekwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Manunure High School
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|FC Platinum
|Spouse(s)
|Tracy Mutekunye
|Children
|Donald Jnr
Donald Dombo Ngoma is a Zimbabwean born footballer who plays for FC Platinum. He is a former FC Azam player as a striker in Tanzania.
Background
Donald was born on September 23, 1989.[1]
Career
Ngoma is a striker known for his goal scoring prowess. He has been playing for Platinum for much of his professional career having played under both Lloyd Mutasa and Norman Mapeza. The player was for a while rumoured to have been contemplating a move to join Dynamos Football Club So strong were the rumours that it was claimed that Ngoma had sworn to sit out the rest of his contract should Platinum refuse to let him make a move to join Dembare.[2] He was also invited for trials in Swedish club, Allsvenskan league. He also had a brief stint with Monomotapa Football Club before eventually joining the platinum miners.[3]
Teams played for
- Chrome Stars 2008
- Super Dynamo 2009
- Mimosa FC (Now FC Platinum)
- Young Stars
- FC Azam
References
- ↑ About, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 24, 2015
- ↑ Mukudzei Chingwere Warriors forward Donald Ngoma off to Sweden, NewsDay, Published: March 5, 2014, Retrieved: March 24, 2015
- ↑ Striker Ngoma threatens strike, Zimbabwe Independent, Published: December 21, 2012, Retrieved: ,March 24, 2015