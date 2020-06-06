Difference between revisions of "Donald Owen Kumbirai Chigwanda"

In July 2018, Donald Owen Kumbirai Chigwanda was elected to Ward 19 Nyanga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 824 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Nyanga RDC with 824 votes, beating George John Mukoto of Zanu-PF with 726 votes and Morgan Mudondisvika of NPF with 15 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]