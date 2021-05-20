|description= Donald Stevenson Corke is a Scottish floating sheriff who was born in Salisbury, Rhodesia now Zimbabwe.

He was also called to Bar in England and Wales in 1995 and lists Special Adjudicator, Deputy District Chairman at the Appeals Service in Glasgow and full-time Immigration Adjudicator in Glasgow as some of his other achievements.

He was also called to Bar in England and Wales in 1995 and lists Special Adjudicator, Deputy District Chairman at the Appeals Service in Glasgow and full-time Immigration Adjudicator in Glasgow as some of his other achievements.

Corke was a public prosecutor in Johannesburg. In the mid-1980s, Corke was admitted as an advocate of the Supreme Court of South Africa and followed this up, after training and exams, with admittance as a member of the Faculty of Advocates in Edinburgh in December 1988.

Corke was a public prosecutor in Johannesburg. In the mid-1980s, Corke was admitted as an advocate of the Supreme Court of South Africa and followed this up, after training and exams, with admittance as a member of the Faculty of Advocates in Edinburgh in December 1988.

Donald Stevenson Corke is a Scottish floating sheriff who was born in Salisbury, Rhodesia now Zimbabwe.

Background

Corke was born in Salisbury, Southern Rhodesia now Zimbabwe.[1]

Education

He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Cape Town and a Postgraduate LL.B from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa.[1]

Career

Corke was a public prosecutor in Johannesburg. In the mid-1980s, Corke was admitted as an advocate of the Supreme Court of South Africa and followed this up, after training and exams, with admittance as a member of the Faculty of Advocates in Edinburgh in December 1988.

He was also called to Bar in England and Wales in 1995 and lists Special Adjudicator, Deputy District Chairman at the Appeals Service in Glasgow and full-time Immigration Adjudicator in Glasgow as some of his other achievements.

In 2005, Corke took up a part-time sheriff role, which included a Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland, and in 2013 he was appointed to the position of floating sheriff in South Strathclyde.[1]

In 2020, Corke was among the shortlisted candidates for interviews to become Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court judges. He could not attend the interview in September 2020 as he was outside Zimbabwe.[2]