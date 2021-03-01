Difference between revisions of "Donaldson Mabuto"
In July 2018, Donaldson Mabuto was elected to Ward 9 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 4715 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 9 Bulawayo Municipality with 4715 votes, beating Admire Tonderai Masikati of Zanu PF with 1784 votes, Sindeni John Mhlanga-Gasela of MDC-T with 899 votes, Japhet Moyo of ZAPU with 239 votes, Tineyi Francis Wande or ERA with 202 votes, Andrea Banda of FCZ with 125 votes, Sicelubuhle Ndhlovu of MRP with 118 votes, Yusumuzi Joseph Mabhikwa, independent with 112 votes, Phillomina Ndlovu of PRC with 98 votes, Margaret Mangwiro of NPF with 98 votes, Fikile Dube of RPZ with 85 votes, Loveness Mtetwa of BZA with 40 votes and Simangele Nyathi of ZDU with 27 votes. [1]
