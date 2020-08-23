Difference between revisions of "Donel Mangena"

Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below

==Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom==

Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in England and briefly stayed in [[ Bulawayo ]] with his grandmother. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.

Donel Mangena is a British-Zimbabwean aspiring musician who lives in Southampton, England. He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice ' in January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.

Background

Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in England and briefly stayed in Bulawayo with his grandmother. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.

Perfomance at The Voice

In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on the Voice and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer) 'fought' to mentor Mangena.

Invitation to Perform for the Queen of United Kingdom

In April 2018 Mangena was invited by Prince Harry to perform at his grandmothers 92nd birthday on the 21st of April 2018. Other performers who were invited to perform for the Queen include Shawn Mendes and Craig David. 16-Year Old Donel Mangena Asked To Perform For Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd Birthday

Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom

Videos

Donel's Story: From Musical Inspirations to Granny's Inspirational Moves The Voice UK 2018







Donel Mangena - "Zayn X Stormzy X Rak-Su" (Cover Song) The Voice UK 2018





