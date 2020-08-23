Difference between revisions of "Donel Mangena"

'''Donel Mangena ''' is a British-Zimbabwean aspiring musician who lives in Southampton, England.  He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice ' in  January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/08/zim-teenager-donel-mangenas-grandma-steals-show-voice-2018-blind-auditions-kick-off/ Zimbabwe Teenager Donel Mangena’s Grandma Steals The Show As The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions Kick Off].Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.
+
'''Donel Mangena ''' is a British-Zimbabwean pop singer who lives in Southampton, England.  He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice UK' in  January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/08/zim-teenager-donel-mangenas-grandma-steals-show-voice-2018-blind-auditions-kick-off/ Zimbabwe Teenager Donel Mangena’s Grandma Steals The Show As The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions Kick Off].Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in England and briefly stayed in [[Bulawayo]] with his grandmother. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.
+
Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in Manchester, England to Nkosana and Nobukhosi Mangena. He briefly stayed in Luveve, [[Bulawayo]] with his grandmother, Nita Mangena. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.<ref name="theworldnews">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://theworldnews.net/zw-news/meet-teen-sensation-donel-s-parents], ''The World News, Published: 24 August, 2018, Accessed: 23 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 
 +
He was heartbroken over the death of a teacher who inspired him to sing on The Voice. In April 2018, Donel learnt his primary school head Elizabeth Kenny died from breast cancer. He told the Daily Star Sunday: “The day I left primary school she said, ‘You are going to be something big… you are going to do well with your singing…use your voice’.” Southampton-born Donel had hoped she would be proud of his success on The Voice. He added: “It was a shock to hear she has died. You wouldn’t expect it to happen. I was hoping to be able to go back this term and share this with her.”<ref name="dailystar">Ed Gleave, [https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/voice-2018-donel-mangena-teacher-16857942], ''Daily Star, Published: 1 April, 2018 , Accessed: 23 August, 2020''</ref>
  
 
==Perfomance at The Voice ==
 
==Perfomance at The Voice ==
In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on the Voice and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer)  'fought' to mentor Mangena.
+
In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on The Voice UK and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer)  'fought' to mentor Mangena. This exposure led to him developing a fan base on his officialdonel Instagram account, with over 80,000 followers.
  
 
==Invitation to Perform for the Queen of United Kingdom==
 
==Invitation to Perform for the Queen of United Kingdom==
Line 95: Line 97:
 
==Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom==
 
==Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom==
 
Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below
 
Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below
 +
 +
==Net Worth==
 +
He is one of the Richest Pop Singer who was born in England.
 +
Estimated Net Worth in 2020 - $1 Million - $5 Million (Approx.).<ref name="trendcelebsnow"> [https://trendcelebsnow.com/donel-mangena-net-worth/], ''Trend Celebs Now, Accessed: 23 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 +
==Songs==
 +
*''OMG''
 +
*''Planets 2019''
 +
*''Bang Like A Drum 2018''
 +
*''Diving On 2014''
 +
*''Down Town 2014''<ref name="informationcradle">Kevin Wanyoike, [https://informationcradle.com/donel-mangena/], ''Information Cradle, Published: 16 July, 2020, Accessed: 23 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 +
==Picture Gallery==
 +
<gallery mode="packed-hover">
 +
File:Donel Mangena in Byo.jpg|Donel Mangena in Byo
 +
File:Donel Mangena Photo.jpg|thumb|Donel Mangena Photo
 +
File:Donel Mangena 1.jpg|thumb|Donel Mangena 1
 +
</gallery>
  
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
Line 100: Line 120:
 
{{#ev: youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX5oXeeZo0Y|300||Donel's Story: From Musical Inspirations to Granny's Inspirational Moves The Voice UK 2018|frame|}}<br /><br />
 
{{#ev: youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX5oXeeZo0Y|300||Donel's Story: From Musical Inspirations to Granny's Inspirational Moves The Voice UK 2018|frame|}}<br /><br />
  
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VISQLigSB54|300|| Donel Mangena - "Zayn X Stormzy X Rak-Su" (Cover Song) The Voice UK 2018 |frame|}}<br /><br />
+
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sGXoDxoTPs</youtube>
 +
 
 +
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxNw47IefGI</youtube>
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=About Donel Mangena, Biography, Music, Pictures, Videos - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|titlemode=replace
 +
|keywords= Donel Mangena, Musicians, Net Worth
 +
|description=
 +
}}

Donel Mangena
D mANGENa.jpg
BornDonel Mangena
(2001-08-25)August 25, 2001
Manchester, England
ResidenceSouthampton, England
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationMusician
Known forCompeting on The Voice UK in 2018
Net worth$1 million - $5 million (Approx.)
Parents
  • Nkosana Mangena (father)
  • Nobukhosi Mangena (mother)
FamilyNita Mangena (Grandmother)
Websitewww.facebook.com/OfficialDonel/


Donel Mangena is a British-Zimbabwean pop singer who lives in Southampton, England. He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice UK' in January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. Zimbabwe Teenager Donel Mangena’s Grandma Steals The Show As The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions Kick Off.Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.

Background

Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in Manchester, England to Nkosana and Nobukhosi Mangena. He briefly stayed in Luveve, Bulawayo with his grandmother, Nita Mangena. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.[1]

He was heartbroken over the death of a teacher who inspired him to sing on The Voice. In April 2018, Donel learnt his primary school head Elizabeth Kenny died from breast cancer. He told the Daily Star Sunday: “The day I left primary school she said, ‘You are going to be something big… you are going to do well with your singing…use your voice’.” Southampton-born Donel had hoped she would be proud of his success on The Voice. He added: “It was a shock to hear she has died. You wouldn’t expect it to happen. I was hoping to be able to go back this term and share this with her.”[2]

Perfomance at The Voice

In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on The Voice UK and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer) 'fought' to mentor Mangena. This exposure led to him developing a fan base on his officialdonel Instagram account, with over 80,000 followers.

Invitation to Perform for the Queen of United Kingdom

In April 2018 Mangena was invited by Prince Harry to perform at his grandmothers 92nd birthday on the 21st of April 2018. Other performers who were invited to perform for the Queen include Shawn Mendes and Craig David. 16-Year Old Donel Mangena Asked To Perform For Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd Birthday

Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom

Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below

Net Worth

He is one of the Richest Pop Singer who was born in England. Estimated Net Worth in 2020 - $1 Million - $5 Million (Approx.).[3]

Songs

  • OMG
  • Planets 2019
  • Bang Like A Drum 2018
  • Diving On 2014
  • Down Town 2014[4]

Picture Gallery

  • Donel Mangena in Byo

  • Donel Mangena Photo

  • Donel Mangena 1

Videos

Donel Mangena.jpg
Donel's Story: From Musical Inspirations to Granny's Inspirational Moves The Voice UK 2018





References

  1. Bongani Ndlovu, [1], The World News, Published: 24 August, 2018, Accessed: 23 August, 2020
  2. Ed Gleave, [2], Daily Star, Published: 1 April, 2018 , Accessed: 23 August, 2020
  3. [3], Trend Celebs Now, Accessed: 23 August, 2020
  4. Kevin Wanyoike, [4], Information Cradle, Published: 16 July, 2020, Accessed: 23 August, 2020


