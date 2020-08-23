He is one of the Richest Pop Singer who was born in England.

Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below

In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on The Voice UK and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer) 'fought' to mentor Mangena . This exposure led to him developing a fan base on his officialdonel Instagram account, with over 80,000 followers .

He was heartbroken over the death of a teacher who inspired him to sing on The Voice. In April 2018, Donel learnt his primary school head Elizabeth Kenny died from breast cancer. He told the Daily Star Sunday: “The day I left primary school she said, ‘You are going to be something big… you are going to do well with your singing…use your voice’.” Southampton-born Donel had hoped she would be proud of his success on The Voice. He added: “It was a shock to hear she has died. You wouldn’t expect it to happen. I was hoping to be able to go back this term and share this with her.”<ref name="dailystar">Ed Gleave, [https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/voice-2018-donel-mangena-teacher-16857942], ''Daily Star, Published: 1 April, 2018 , Accessed: 23 August, 2020''</ref>

Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in Manchester, England to Nkosana and Nobukhosi Mangena. He briefly stayed in Luveve, [[Bulawayo]] with his grandmother , Nita Mangena . He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother. <ref name="theworldnews">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://theworldnews.net/zw-news/meet-teen-sensation-donel-s-parents], ''The World News, Published: 24 August, 2018, Accessed: 23 August, 2020''</ref>

'''Donel Mangena ''' is a British-Zimbabwean pop singer who lives in Southampton, England. He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice UK ' in January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/08/zim-teenager-donel-mangenas-grandma-steals-show-voice-2018-blind-auditions-kick-off/ Zimbabwe Teenager Donel Mangena’s Grandma Steals The Show As The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions Kick Off].Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.

Donel Mangena is a British-Zimbabwean pop singer who lives in Southampton, England. He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice UK' in January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. Zimbabwe Teenager Donel Mangena’s Grandma Steals The Show As The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions Kick Off.Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.

Background

Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in Manchester, England to Nkosana and Nobukhosi Mangena. He briefly stayed in Luveve, Bulawayo with his grandmother, Nita Mangena. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.[1]

He was heartbroken over the death of a teacher who inspired him to sing on The Voice. In April 2018, Donel learnt his primary school head Elizabeth Kenny died from breast cancer. He told the Daily Star Sunday: “The day I left primary school she said, ‘You are going to be something big… you are going to do well with your singing…use your voice’.” Southampton-born Donel had hoped she would be proud of his success on The Voice. He added: “It was a shock to hear she has died. You wouldn’t expect it to happen. I was hoping to be able to go back this term and share this with her.”[2]

Perfomance at The Voice

In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on The Voice UK and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer) 'fought' to mentor Mangena. This exposure led to him developing a fan base on his officialdonel Instagram account, with over 80,000 followers.

Invitation to Perform for the Queen of United Kingdom

In April 2018 Mangena was invited by Prince Harry to perform at his grandmothers 92nd birthday on the 21st of April 2018. Other performers who were invited to perform for the Queen include Shawn Mendes and Craig David. 16-Year Old Donel Mangena Asked To Perform For Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd Birthday

Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom

Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below

Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth in 2020 - $1 Million - $5 Million (Approx.).

Songs

OMG

Planets 2019

Bang Like A Drum 2018

Diving On 2014

Down Town 2014[4]

Picture Gallery

Donel Mangena in Byo

Donel Mangena Photo

Donel Mangena 1

Videos

Donel's Story: From Musical Inspirations to Granny's Inspirational Moves The Voice UK 2018















References

↑ The World News, Published: 24 August, 2018, Accessed: 23 August, 2020 Bongani Ndlovu, [1] ↑ Daily Star, Published: 1 April, 2018 , Accessed: 23 August, 2020 Ed Gleave, [2] ↑ [3], Trend Celebs Now, Accessed: 23 August, 2020 ↑ Information Cradle, Published: 16 July, 2020, Accessed: 23 August, 2020 Kevin Wanyoike, [4]



