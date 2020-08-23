Difference between revisions of "Donel Mangena"
Latest revision as of 08:51, 23 August 2020
|Donel Mangena
|Born
|Donel Mangena
August 25, 2001
Manchester, England
|Residence
|Southampton, England
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Musician
|Known for
|Competing on The Voice UK in 2018
|Net worth
|$1 million - $5 million (Approx.)
|Parents
|Family
|Nita Mangena (Grandmother)
|Website
|www
Donel Mangena is a British-Zimbabwean pop singer who lives in Southampton, England. He performed on the popular music show, 'The Voice UK' in January 2018 and was given a recording contract by Black Eyed Peas, Willy I am on the day. Zimbabwe Teenager Donel Mangena’s Grandma Steals The Show As The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions Kick Off.Donel came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.
Contents
Background
Mangena was born on 25 August 2001 in Manchester, England to Nkosana and Nobukhosi Mangena. He briefly stayed in Luveve, Bulawayo with his grandmother, Nita Mangena. He eventually went to England where he lives with his parents and young brother.[1]
He was heartbroken over the death of a teacher who inspired him to sing on The Voice. In April 2018, Donel learnt his primary school head Elizabeth Kenny died from breast cancer. He told the Daily Star Sunday: “The day I left primary school she said, ‘You are going to be something big… you are going to do well with your singing…use your voice’.” Southampton-born Donel had hoped she would be proud of his success on The Voice. He added: “It was a shock to hear she has died. You wouldn’t expect it to happen. I was hoping to be able to go back this term and share this with her.”[2]
Perfomance at The Voice
In January 2018 Donel Mangena performed on The Voice UK and was allowed to join the team of popular singer, Black Eyed Peas, Will I am. The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. The concept of the series is to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers. Mangena's grandmother was ecstatic when he performed at the show were Jennifer Hudson ( Oscar-winning actress) and Will I am (Black Eyed Peas singer) 'fought' to mentor Mangena. This exposure led to him developing a fan base on his officialdonel Instagram account, with over 80,000 followers.
Invitation to Perform for the Queen of United Kingdom
In April 2018 Mangena was invited by Prince Harry to perform at his grandmothers 92nd birthday on the 21st of April 2018. Other performers who were invited to perform for the Queen include Shawn Mendes and Craig David. 16-Year Old Donel Mangena Asked To Perform For Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd Birthday
Perfomance for the Queen of the United Kingdom
Donel performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He shared the stage with Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting, and Shaggy.Donel performed a version of Pharrel’s “Happy”. Watch Donel’s performance below
Net Worth
He is one of the Richest Pop Singer who was born in England. Estimated Net Worth in 2020 - $1 Million - $5 Million (Approx.).[3]
Songs
- OMG
- Planets 2019
- Bang Like A Drum 2018
- Diving On 2014
- Down Town 2014[4]
Picture Gallery
Videos
References
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, [1], The World News, Published: 24 August, 2018, Accessed: 23 August, 2020
- ↑ Ed Gleave, [2], Daily Star, Published: 1 April, 2018 , Accessed: 23 August, 2020
- ↑ [3], Trend Celebs Now, Accessed: 23 August, 2020
- ↑ Kevin Wanyoike, [4], Information Cradle, Published: 16 July, 2020, Accessed: 23 August, 2020