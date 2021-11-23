Difference between revisions of "Doniah Jeke"
In July 2018, Doniah Jeke was elected to Ward 40 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3125 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 40 Pfura RDC with 3125 votes, beating Elijah Jansa of MDC Alliance with 135 votes, Gladson Kambaza of PRC with 83 votes, and Donnie Kadondo of NPF with 43 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020