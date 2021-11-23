In July 2018, Doniah Jeke was elected to Ward 40 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3125 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 40 Pfura RDC with 3125 votes, beating Elijah Jansa of MDC Alliance with 135 votes, Gladson Kambaza of PRC with 83 votes, and Donnie Kadondo of NPF with 43 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

