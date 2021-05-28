She went to Jabulani Pre-School, Nkulumane Primary School then Dumezweni Primary, St Bernards High School and Luveve High School. She graduated from the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST) with an Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies.

Donna Ncube professionally known as Donna N or Miss Donna N is a Zimbabwean creative artist, former radio host at Skyz Metro FM, producer, actress, musician, journalist and brand ambassador. She hosted the Inspirator (Motivational) Show and the Vuka Vuka Breakfast Show on Skyz Metro.

Donna N is now a radio presenter on Star FM and co-presents a show with KVG.

Background

Originating from Siganda (Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province) but born and bred in Bulawayo, Donna is the epitome of beauty with brains and an influential leader who strives to see people rise to levels which she herself is still to reach. She stays with her mother, brother, sister-in-law, aunt, two nephews and a dog named Dag.[1]

Education

She went to Jabulani Pre-School, Nkulumane Primary School then Dumezweni Primary, St Bernards High School and Luveve High School. She graduated from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) with an Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies.

Career

Donna entered the acting industry in 2014 where she acted in her first short film Father’s Day. From then she did another one titled Bonke which was followed by The Truth. All these were films she did in collaboration with her classmates while still at NUST.

Later, after graduating at NUST she has held live shows and produced songs such as Ngiyakhumbula and Wamuhle, which have received great response. She acted in theatre productions like Voices in my Head, a play exhibited at the Art Gallery last year. Also, she is a proud presenter at Skyz Metro FM, where who hosts the Singabantu Banye show on Skyz Metro FM (weekdays from 10AM to 2PM),.

Experience

Actress in The Lost Letter Movie , Insuku Zokucina Series , Ngikhathele , Tellers the Musical , Voices in my Head , Dancing in the Storm , Burning Altars

, , , , , , Television Presenter at ZBC's dance series Tjukutja and at JustNet TV

Radio Producer and Presenter at Skyz Metro Fm

Zimbabwe, South Africa Collaboration on the Amavuso Project

Arts organisation, Nhimbe Trust have launched a collaborative project that highlights the “Blesser/ Blessee” phenomenon. Nhimbe partnered South Africa’s Sibikwa Arts Centre to come up with the project titled The Amavuso Project that fosters an online discussion on the exchange of money in relationships between men and women.

The project, supported by an ANT Mobility Grant from Pro Helvetia Johannesburg financed by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), will be created and performed by an all-female creative team from the two countries, South African actresses Dineo Komane and Eutychia Rakaki, and from Zimbabwe are Donna Ncube and Charmaine Mudau.[2]

Donna said: "I love storytelling; it's a place I call home. I am looking forward to learning, working with other enthusiasts like me."[3]

Awards

2017 National Arts Merit Awards in the Best Actress category nominee

Bulawayo Arts Award winner in the Outstanding Film Actress category for her role in The Lost Letter .

. Outstanding Radio DJ (2019)[4]









