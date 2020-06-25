Difference between revisions of "Dorcas Atukwa"

Dorcas Atukwa

Dorcas Atukwa is a lawyer with more than seven years of law practice. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from University of Zimbabwe. She is currently a professional lawyer and partner at Sande and Associates Legal Practitioners. Prior to this, she has worked with several law firms as a professional legal assistant. She has a wealth of experience in litigation (criminal and civil litigation, labour disputes and insurance litigation). Dorcas Atukwa is also an affiliate member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association, International Bridges to Justice and the Professional Women Executives and Business Women’s Forum.

Career

Dorcas is a founding partner at Atukwa Attorneys and has more than 12 years experience as a lawyer. Having attained a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) with the University of Zimbabwe, she is currently pursuing a Master of Laws in Corporate Law with UNISA.

Dorcas uses her experience and personal relationships to get results for all Atukwa Attorneys clients. She currently serves on the boards of Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association and Poverty Reduction Forum Trust. She also serves in the Council at Chinhoyi University of Technology.[1]

















