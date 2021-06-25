Difference between revisions of "Dorcas Chibanda"
Dorcas Chibanda is a former Zimbabwean television personality. Chibanda was a news anchor on ZBC. Chibanda is based in the United Kingdom.
Background
Husband
Chibanda got married to Pastor Charles Shumbambiri of Relentless Church in Oxford, United Kingdom in 2018.[1][2]
Children
Dorcas Chibanda has three children; Nyaradzo, Solomon and Runako.[1][3]
Career
Chibanda read the news on ZBC TV in the 1980s and early 1990s. In 2018 it was reported that Chibanda was working as an interpreter in the United Kingdom as she speaks three languages English, Bemba and Shona.[3]
