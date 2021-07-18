Dr Dorcas Jaricha is a Zimbabwean pastor. She is the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti.

Background

Jaricha was born Dorcas Guti and named after her father's mother. She is the daughter of Eunor and Ezekiel Guti.

Siblings

Dorcas Jaricha has six siblings. Her siblings are:

Ezekiel Guti Succession

According to a report on 18 July 2021, Dorcas Jaricha and her siblings Gracious Chikore and La-Verne Simukai were playing crucial roles in purging senior ZAOGA FIF members such as Wshington Rupapa.

A source was quoted as having said:

"Rupapa was Guti’s right hand man and they had to boot him out so that they isolate the founder. The temperatures are simmering and if this is not properly handled the church is heading for a split. People like Gracious Chikore, Dorcas Jaricha and La-Verne Simukai are playing crucial roles in purgings that are taking place in the church. Baba Guti had said Joseph Guti was to remain at the headquarters, in a move many saw as anointing of a successor but he is being slowly pushed out."

A source who spoke to the publication that broke the story said Jaricha and her siblings were holding their father hostage at his Chitungwiza home on the pretext that “the man of God was instructed to go and work from Chitungwiza.”

The source said:

"That is the official reason being pushed out there but we know Guti has been held hostage by a faction which has coalesced around his wife. He is under involuntary house arrest. He is being managed to his death. ‘Chinhu chatorwa ne G40 yemuchurch’ (power has been grabbed by the church’s younger generation)."

