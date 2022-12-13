Difference between revisions of "Dorcas Moyo"
Dorcas Nezarah Moyo is an award-winning Zimbabwean musician who sings Christian religious music. She is based in Mutare.
Dorcas rose to fame with her song "Haakotsire" on which she collaborated with Progress Sibanda.
Background
Education
