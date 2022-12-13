Difference between revisions of "Dorcas Moyo"
(Created page with "'''Dorcas Nezarah Moyo''' is an award-winning Zimbabwean musician who sings Christian religious music. She is based in Mutare. Dorcas rose to fame with her song "Haakotsire"...")
== Background ==
== Education ==
== Career ==
== Events ==
Dorcas Nezarah Moyo is an award-winning Zimbabwean musician who sings Christian religious music. She is based in Mutare.
Dorcas rose to fame with her song "Haakotsire" on which she collaborated with Progress Sibanda.
Background
Dorcas was born in Goromonzi and is the third born in a family of six.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
She started singing at the age of six when she was then the youngest member of the praise and worship team at her church.[1]
Events
Further Reading
