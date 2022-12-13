She started singing at the age of six when she was then the youngest member of the praise and worship team at her church.<ref name="The Manica Post">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/dorcas-moyo-shines/ Dorcas Moyo shines], ''Liberty Dube'', Published: 04 March 2022, Retrieved: 13 December 2022</ref>

Dorcas was born in Goromonzi and is the third born in a family of six.

Dorcas Nezarah Moyo is an award-winning Zimbabwean musician who sings Christian religious music. She is based in Mutare.

Dorcas rose to fame with her song "Haakotsire" on which she collaborated with Progress Sibanda.

Background

Education

Career

She started singing at the age of six when she was then the youngest member of the praise and worship team at her church.[1]

