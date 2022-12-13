She said she admires [[Michael Mahendere]], [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Sinach]] and [[Tasha Cobbs]].

Dorcas Nezarah Moyo is an award-winning Zimbabwean musician who sings Christian religious music. She is based in Mutare.

Dorcas rose to fame with her song "Haakotsire" on which she collaborated with Progress Sibanda.

Background

Born in Goromonzi in 1981, Dorcas is the third born in a family of six - four girls and two boys.

She is married to Frank Moyo and together the couple has six children.[1]

Dorcas said her father was a strict disciplinarian "who would not take any prisoners home for a slight misdemeanour."

Education

Dorcas is a nutritionist by profession and in 2021 she was running a kitchen attached to a Dialysis centre in Mutare.

She grew up in Goromonzi where she attended Goromonzi Primary School and proceeded to Chinyika Secondary School.

Career

She started singing at the age of six when she was then the youngest member of the praise and worship team at her church.[2]

Dorcas has seven albums namely Ndinokutungamirira, Ndokusheedzai Jesu, Zvininipise, Ndibatsirei Mwari, Pamarah Tapfuura, Bvisai Marara, and Bvudzi Rangu Ramera.

She also has more than 14 singles under her belt which include Wakabuda Sei, Anomira Nesu, Munyaradzi, Zvamakatirongera, Muri Mutsvene, among others.

Inspiration

Dorcas said that her musical passion has always been within her and she started partaking in praise and worship sessions at church at the age of six.

She said she admires Michael Mahendere, Shingisai Suluma, Sinach and Tasha Cobbs.

