In 1999 she was a Research Officer in the Institute of Water and Sanitation Development. She has also served as a board member of the Global Fund (Zimbabwe), Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Research Council of Zimbabwe International Symposium Organising Committee.

She served as a Research Assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences (UZ), a Research Fellow in the Department of Paraclinical Veterinary Studies (UZ), Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at Midlands State University, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor.

Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Gwanda State University. She became the University’s second substantive Vice-Chancellor following her appointment in MArch 2021.

Education

Doreen Moyo is an animal parasitologist and holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biological Sciences (UZ), Master of Philosophy degree in Veterinary Parasitology and Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ).[1]

Career

Professor Moyo was appointed Gwanda State University (GSU) by Emmerson Mnangagwa with effect from March 1, 2021. Before her appointment, Doreen Moyo was Midlands State University (MSU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Academic Affairs). Moyo joined Midlands State University at its inception in 2000 and has served the University for 21 years in various capacities as founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, Executive Dean for Research and Postgraduate Studies and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

Prof Doreen Moyo is a member of professional and academic associations such as the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology and the Southern Africa Research Management Association (SARIMA).[1]

References



