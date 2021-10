In '''1999''' she was a Research Officer in the Institute of Water and Sanitation Development. She has also served as a board member of the Global Fund (Zimbabwe), Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Research Council of Zimbabwe International Symposium Organising Committee.

In '''1999''' she was a Research Officer in the Institute of Water and Sanitation Development. She has also served as a board member of the Global Fund (Zimbabwe), Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Research Council of Zimbabwe International Symposium Organising Committee.

She served as a Research Assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences (UZ), a Research Fellow in the Department of Paraclinical Veterinary Studies [[ University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ), Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at [[Midlands State University]], Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor.

She served as a Research Assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences (UZ), a Research Fellow in the Department of Paraclinical Veterinary Studies [[ Iniversity of Zimbabwe]] (UZ), Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at [[Midlands State University]], Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor.

Professor Moyo was appointed Vice Chancellor to [[Gwanda State University]] (GSU) by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] with effect from '''1 March 2021'''. Before her appointment, '''Doreen Moyo''' was [[Midlands State University]] (MSU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Academic Affairs). '''Moyo''' joined [[Midlands State University]] at its inception in '''2000''' and has served the University for 21 years in various capacities as founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, Executive Dean for Research and Postgraduate Studies and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

Professor Moyo was appointed Vice Chancellor to [[Gwanda State University]] (GSU) by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] with effect from '''1 March 2021'''. Before her appointment, '''Doreen Moyo''' was [[Midlands State University]] (MSU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Academic Affairs). '''Moyo''' joined [[Midlands State University]] at its inception in '''2000''' and has served the University for 21 years in various capacities as founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, Executive Dean for Research and Postgraduate Studies and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Gwanda State University. She became the University’s second substantive Vice-Chancellor following her appointment in March 2021.

Background

Professor Moyo was born in the provincial capital of Matabeleland South, Gwanda.[1]

Children

She has three children; two daughters and a son.[1]

Education

Professor Moyo did her primary education in Donkwe-Donkwe School in Kezi and Matshayisikova School in Bulawayo. She then proceeded to do ‘O’ and ‘A’ Levels at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo. Growing up she nursed the ambition of becoming a nurse but later changed her mind, deciding instead to become a scientist. The decision came about after being motivated to do science subjects by Dr Khumalo, a Mpopoma High School former student who came from London to deliver a motivational speech during the prize-giving day. This motivated Moyo to take up Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology for her ‘A’ Level.

Doreen Moyo is an animal parasitologist and holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biological Sciences (UZ) and was awarded the University Book Prize, Master of Philosophy degree in Veterinary Parasitology and Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ).[2][1]

Career

Professor Moyo was appointed Vice Chancellor to Gwanda State University (GSU) by Emmerson Mnangagwa with effect from 1 March 2021. Before her appointment, Doreen Moyo was Midlands State University (MSU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Academic Affairs). Moyo joined Midlands State University at its inception in 2000 and has served the University for 21 years in various capacities as founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, Executive Dean for Research and Postgraduate Studies and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

She served as a Research Assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences (UZ), a Research Fellow in the Department of Paraclinical Veterinary Studies University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at Midlands State University, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor.

In 1999 she was a Research Officer in the Institute of Water and Sanitation Development. She has also served as a board member of the Global Fund (Zimbabwe), Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Research Council of Zimbabwe International Symposium Organising Committee.

Prof Doreen Moyo is a member of professional and academic associations such as the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology and the Southern Africa Research Management Association (SARIMA).[2]

References