Doreen Sefuke Mwamba is a Zambian politician who is a member of the United Party for National Development (UNPD) in which she is also National Women's Chairperson. She was appointed Minister of Community Development in September 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

She is the sister in law of Zambian politician Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba known as GBM.[1]

Husband

Doreen Sefuke Mwamba is married to George Muma Mwamba.[1]

Political Career

In 2016 she filed a High Court petition after she lost the election for the Munali Constituency to Professor Nkandu Luo. On Tuesday, November 22, 2016, Justice E. L. Musona declared the election of Luo as a Member of Parliament for Munali Constituency is null and void ab initio.[2]

Luo however successfully appealed against Justice Musona's ruling which was set aside by the Constitutional Court in 2018.[3]