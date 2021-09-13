Difference between revisions of "Doreen Sefuke Mwamba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Doreen Sefuke Mwamba | honorific_suffix = | image = Doreen Mwamba.jpg | image_size...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 103:
|Line 103:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Doreen Sefuke Mwamba, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Biography, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Husband, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Political Career
|keywords= Doreen Sefuke Mwamba, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Biography, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Husband, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Political Career
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Doreen Sefuke Mwamba (1).jpg
|image= Doreen Sefuke Mwamba (1).jpg
|image_alt= Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Biography
|image_alt= Doreen Sefuke Mwamba Biography
Latest revision as of 14:42, 13 September 2021
|Doreen Sefuke Mwamba
|Born
|Doreen Sefuke
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zambia
|Term
|7 September 2021-Present
|Political party
|United Party for National Development
|Spouse(s)
|George Muma Mwamba
Doreen Sefuke Mwamba is a Zambian politician who is a member of the United Party for National Development (UNPD) in which she is also National Women's Chairperson. She was appointed Minister of Community Development in September 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
She is the sister in law of Zambian politician Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba known as GBM.[1]
Husband
Doreen Sefuke Mwamba is married to George Muma Mwamba.[1]
Political Career
In 2016 she filed a High Court petition after she lost the election for the Munali Constituency to Professor Nkandu Luo. On Tuesday, November 22, 2016, Justice E. L. Musona declared the election of Luo as a Member of Parliament for Munali Constituency is null and void ab initio.[2]
Luo however successfully appealed against Justice Musona's ruling which was set aside by the Constitutional Court in 2018.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 GBM reported to police for threatening violence, Lusaka Times, Published: January 12, 2011, Retrieved: September 13, 2021
- ↑ Elias Munshya, Luo Falls in Munali: My analysis of Justice Musona’s ruling in Mwamba v Nkandu Luo (2016), Elias Munshya, Published: November 2016, Retrieved: September 13, 2021
- ↑ SELECTED JUDGMENT NO. 51 OF 2018, Zambialii, Published: November 2018, Retrieved: September 13, 2021