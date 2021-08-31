

Doris Nayame is a Zambian lawyer who was recalled from retirement and appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.

Education

She attended the University of Zambia.[1]

Career

Nayame was recalled from retirement by Hakainde Hichilema and appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of administration. Doris Nayame was retired from her post as Deputy Commissioner of police in the national interest by Edgar Lungu's administration. She once served as Director for legal affairs at the Zambia police. Nayame went into practice as an Advocate of the High Court after being retired.[2]

Doris Nayame is a Partner at James & Doris Legal Practitioners. She has been a member of various Boards/Committees/Commissions including the National Parole Board, the Legal and Justice Reforms Commission, the Committee of Stake Holders in the Criminal Justice System, the Ministry of Home Affairs Procurement Committee, the Ministry of Home Affairs Cabinet Liaison Committee, the Committee on Access to Justice Program, Refugee Eligibility and Status Determination Committee and the Legal Sub-Committee of the Southern African Police Chiefs Organization. Nayame was a Member and Vice-Chairperson of the Ministry of Defense Audit Committee. She is a Court Annexed Mediator and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.[1]