Dorothy Chidzawo is a Zimbabwean award-winning playwright, filmmaker and producer. Chidzawo is well known for producing the drama Gringo.
Career
Chidzawo was a drama producer at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. She had worked on Aaron Chiundura Moyo's drama called Chihwerure.[1] Dorothy Chidzawo also produced a drama titled Mawombera, which looks at family matters and showcases both rural and city life for 3K TV. [2]
