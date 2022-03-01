Dorothy Chidzawo is a Zimbabwean award-winning playwright, filmmaker and producer. Chidzawo is well known for producing the drama Gringo.

Career

Chidzawo was a drama producer at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. She had worked on Aaron Chiundura Moyo's drama called Chihwerure.[1] Dorothy Chidzawo also produced a drama titled Mawombera, which looks at family matters and showcases both rural and city life for 3K TV. [2]