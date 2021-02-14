Dorothy Mabika is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 13 February 2021, she was elected to the senatorial post left vacant following the passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Career

Zanu PF Manicaland province elected Dorothy Mabika, to fill the senatorial post left vacant following the passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Mabika won the election after garnering 66 votes, with Gertrude Mutandi who was a distant second getting 39 votes.

Other losing candidates included Happiness Nyakuedzwa, Irene Zindi, Judith Mawire and Sheila Mutsanhu.[1]