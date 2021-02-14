Mabika's lawyers alleged that she was being persecuted because she spurned sexual advances from then Presidential Affairs Minister and Zanu PF secretary for administration, [[Didymus Mutasa]]. Mutasa denied ever proposing love to Mabika insisting he said the words to a friend as a joke and that if she took them as a proposition then that was unfortunate.<ref name="V">Loirdham Moyo, [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/didymus-mutasa-zanu-pf-sexual-molestation-dorothy-mabika/1657739.html Dorothy Mabika: I Turned Down Mutasa's Sexual Advances], ''VOA'', Published: May9, 2013, Retrieved: February 14, 2021</ref>

On the second count of obstruction of justice, the state alleged that in February 2013 when the case was under police investigation, Mabika tampered with minutes at the party’s offices to cover up the alleged crime.

Prosecutor Christine Nyamaropa alleged that Mabika converted the calves to her own use and later claimed they had died of starvation due to lack of milk and supplementary feeding.

The state alleged that Mabika received the six calves from [[Chipinge]] commercial dairy farmer, David Hercules Jourbert, as a donation for Zanu PF in September 2011.

In 2013 Mabika pleaded not guilty when she appeared in court facing one count of stock-theft involving six dairy bull calves and another of obstructing the course of justice.

Dorothy Mabika is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 13 February 2021, she was elected to the senatorial post left vacant following the passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Career

Zanu PF Manicaland province elected Dorothy Mabika, to fill the senatorial post left vacant following the passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Mabika won the election after garnering 66 votes, with Gertrude Mutandi who was a distant second getting 39 votes.

Other losing candidates included Happiness Nyakuedzwa, Irene Zindi, Judith Mawire and Sheila Mutsanhu.[1]

Controversies

Stocktheft Case

In 2013 Mabika pleaded not guilty when she appeared in court facing one count of stock-theft involving six dairy bull calves and another of obstructing the course of justice.

The state alleged that Mabika received the six calves from Chipinge commercial dairy farmer, David Hercules Jourbert, as a donation for Zanu PF in September 2011.

Prosecutor Christine Nyamaropa alleged that Mabika converted the calves to her own use and later claimed they had died of starvation due to lack of milk and supplementary feeding.

On the second count of obstruction of justice, the state alleged that in February 2013 when the case was under police investigation, Mabika tampered with minutes at the party’s offices to cover up the alleged crime.

Mabika's lawyers alleged that she was being persecuted because she spurned sexual advances from then Presidential Affairs Minister and Zanu PF secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa. Mutasa denied ever proposing love to Mabika insisting he said the words to a friend as a joke and that if she took them as a proposition then that was unfortunate.[2]