In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

'''Dorothy Mashonganyika''' is a politician who was once the Member of [[ Parliament ]], ('''2013'''), Women's proportional representative for [[Mashonaland Central]] .

Background

Born: 15 April 1961 in Goromonzi.



School / Education

Primary: Chitondwe Primry School and Tsatse Primary School.



Service/Career

Mashonganyika is a war veteran who joined the struggle in 1976, Second Chimurenga name Rumbidzai Chimurenga.

Second Chimurenga name Rumbidzai Chimurenga. Branch Level - Bindura District.

Provincial Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, Mashonaland Central (Women's League)

Women's League Provincial Secretary for Transport and Welfare.

She was elected Councilor for Ward 1 ( 2005-2007 )

) Deputy Mayoress Bindura Municipality ( 2002-2004 ).

). Chief Whip Bindura Urban Council Rapporteur for ZANU PF during COPAC for Mashonaland Central Province

Events

