'''Dorothy Mashonganyika''' is a Zimbabwe politician who was once the Member of Parliament for Women's Quota Bindura-Shamva constituency.
+
'''Dorothy Mashonganyika''' is a politician who was once the Member of [[Parliament]], ('''2013'''), Women's proportional representative for [[Mashonaland Central]].
  
 
== Background ==
 
== Background ==
Dorothy Mashonganyika was born on 04/05/1961 in [[Goromonzi]].
+
'''Born:''' '''15 April 1961''' in [[Goromonzi]]. <br/>
  
== Education ==
 
Dorothy Mashonganyika attended school at Chitondwe Primry School and Tsatse Primary School.
 
  
== Political career ==
+
==Service/Career ==
* Mashonganyika is a war veteran who joined the struggle in 1976, [[Second Chimurenga]] name Rumbidzai Chimurenga.
+
* Mashonganyika is a war veteran who joined the struggle in '''1976,''' [[Second Chimurenga]] name Rumbidzai Chimurenga.
* Branch Level - [[Bindura District]].
+
* Branch Level - [[Bindura]] District.
 
* Provincial Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, [[Mashonaland Central]] (Women's League)
 
* Provincial Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, [[Mashonaland Central]] (Women's League)
 
* Women's League Provincial Secretary for Transport and Welfare.
 
* Women's League Provincial Secretary for Transport and Welfare.
* She was elected Councilor for Ward 1 (2005-2007)
+
* She was elected Councilor for Ward 1 ('''2005-2007''')
* Deputy Mayoress [[Bindura Urban Council]] (2002-2004).
+
* Deputy Mayoress [[Bindura Municipality]] ('''2002-2004''').
 
* Chief Whip Bindura Urban Council Rapporteur for [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] during [[COPAC]] for [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
 
* Chief Whip Bindura Urban Council Rapporteur for [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] during [[COPAC]] for [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
  
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ [[Mashonaland Central]]
 +
|-
 +
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
 +
|-
 +
| [[Faith Chakwera]] || '''[[Bacillia Majaya]]''' || '''[[Gertrude Chibagu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Patricia Chimbiri]] || [[Evangelista Kaundikisa]] || '''[[Dorothy Kadungure]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Alice Mutandwa]] || [[Thamari Chikumbirike]] || '''[[Elizabeth Shongedza]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Patience Kamhuka]] || [[Maideyi Chaka]] || '''[[Dorothy Mashonganyika]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Acknowledge Simiyoni]] || [[January Sawuke]] || '''[[Tsitsi Gezi]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Fortunate Tepu]] || [[Doreen Mumba]] || [[Tasusuvara Musona]]
 +
|}
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
  
Line 121: Line 132:
  
 
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Dorothy Mashonganyika
BornDorothy Mashonganyika
(1961-04-15)April 15, 1961
Goromonzi
Occupation
  • Politician


Dorothy Mashonganyika is a politician who was once the Member of Parliament, (2013), Women's proportional representative for Mashonaland Central.

Background

Born: 15 April 1961 in Goromonzi.

School / Education

Primary: Chitondwe Primry School and Tsatse Primary School.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland Central
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Faith Chakwera Bacillia Majaya Gertrude Chibagu
Patricia Chimbiri Evangelista Kaundikisa Dorothy Kadungure
Alice Mutandwa Thamari Chikumbirike Elizabeth Shongedza
Patience Kamhuka Maideyi Chaka Dorothy Mashonganyika
Acknowledge Simiyoni January Sawuke Tsitsi Gezi
Fortunate Tepu Doreen Mumba Tasusuvara Musona

Events

Further Reading

References

