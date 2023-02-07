Difference between revisions of "Dorothy Mashonganyika"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''Dorothy Mashonganyika''' is a
|+
'''Dorothy Mashonganyika''' is a politician who was once the Member of ParliamentWomen's .
== Background ==
== Background ==
|−
|+
1961in [[Goromonzi]].
|−
|+
==Education==
|−
|+
Chitondwe Primry School and Tsatse Primary School.
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
== Education ==
|−
|−
==
|+
====
|−
* Mashonganyika is a war veteran who joined the struggle in 1976, [[Second Chimurenga]] name Rumbidzai Chimurenga.
|+
* Mashonganyika is a war veteran who joined the struggle in 1976,[[Second Chimurenga]] name Rumbidzai Chimurenga.
|−
* Branch Level - [[Bindura
|+
* Branch Level - [[Bindura]] .
* Provincial Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, [[Mashonaland Central]] (Women's League)
* Provincial Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, [[Mashonaland Central]] (Women's League)
* Women's League Provincial Secretary for Transport and Welfare.
* Women's League Provincial Secretary for Transport and Welfare.
|−
* She was elected Councilor for Ward 1 (2005-2007)
|+
* She was elected Councilor for Ward 1 (2005-2007)
|−
* Deputy Mayoress [[Bindura
|+
* Deputy Mayoress [[Bindura ]] (2002-2004).
* Chief Whip Bindura Urban Council Rapporteur for [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] during [[COPAC]] for [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
* Chief Whip Bindura Urban Council Rapporteur for [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] during [[COPAC]] for [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 121:
|Line 132:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Dorothy Mashonganyika
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaDorothy Mashonganyika, Politician, Zimbabwe, profile, biography
|keywords=WikipediaDorothy Mashonganyika, Politician, Zimbabwe, profile, biography
|Line 127:
|Line 138:
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politician]]
|+
Latest revision as of 12:40, 7 February 2023
|Dorothy Mashonganyika
|Born
|Dorothy Mashonganyika
April 15, 1961
Goromonzi
|Occupation
Dorothy Mashonganyika is a politician who was once the Member of Parliament, (2013), Women's proportional representative for Mashonaland Central.
Background
Born: 15 April 1961 in Goromonzi.
School / Education
Primary: Chitondwe Primry School and Tsatse Primary School.
Service/Career
- Mashonganyika is a war veteran who joined the struggle in 1976, Second Chimurenga name Rumbidzai Chimurenga.
- Branch Level - Bindura District.
- Provincial Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, Mashonaland Central (Women's League)
- Women's League Provincial Secretary for Transport and Welfare.
- She was elected Councilor for Ward 1 (2005-2007)
- Deputy Mayoress Bindura Municipality (2002-2004).
- Chief Whip Bindura Urban Council Rapporteur for ZANU PF during COPAC for Mashonaland Central Province
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.