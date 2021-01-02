Difference between revisions of "Dorothy Shamuyarira"
Dorothy Shamuyarira was the wife of Zimbabwean nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira. A former nurse, she died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she had worked before her retirement.
Background
She was born Dorothy Mandimika.
Career
She was a nurse at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[1]
Death
On January 2, 2021, Hopewell Chin'ono tweeted that Dorothy had died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Hopewell Chin'ono, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021