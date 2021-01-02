Dorothy Shamuyarira

Dorothy Shamuyarira was the wife of Zimbabwean nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira. A former nurse, she died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she had worked before her retirement.

Background

She was born Dorothy Mandimika.

Career

She was a nurse at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[1]

Death

On January 2, 2021, Hopewell Chin'ono tweeted that Dorothy had died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[1]

