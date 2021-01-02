She was a nurse at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]].<ref name="Hope">[https://twitter.com/daddyhope/status/1345309550665211905 Hopewell Chin'ono], ''Twitter'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref > At one time she taught nursing at the Muhimbili Teaching Hospital in Dar-es-Salaam.<ref name="Colonial"/ >

She was born Dorothy Mandimika in [[Mutare]] formerly Umtali . <ref name="Colonial"> Robert Cary and Diana Mitchell, [http://www.colonialrelic.com/biographies/nathan-shamuyarira/ NATHAN SHAMUYARIRA], ''Colonial Relic'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref> Dorothy Shamuyarira was a Christian and a member of the [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]]. She had a house in Hogarty Hill, [[Harare]].<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/shamuyarira-burial-today/ Shamuyarira burial today], ''The Herald'', Published: June 7, 2014, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

Dorothy Shamuyarira

Dorothy Shamuyarira was the wife of Zimbabwean nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira. A former nurse, she died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she had worked before her retirement.

Death

On January 2, 2021, Hopewell Chin'ono tweeted that Dorothy had died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[3]