==Background==
She was born Dorothy Mandimika in [[Mutare]] formerly Umtali.<ref name="Colonial"> Robert Cary and Diana Mitchell, [http://www.colonialrelic.com/biographies/nathan-shamuyarira/ NATHAN SHAMUYARIRA], ''Colonial Relic'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>
==Career==
She was a nurse at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]].<ref name="Hope">[https://twitter.com/daddyhope/status/1345309550665211905 Hopewell Chin'ono], ''Twitter'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>
==Death==
Dorothy Shamuyarira was the wife of Zimbabwean nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira. A former nurse, she died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she had worked before her retirement.
Background
She was born Dorothy Mandimika in Mutare formerly Umtali.[1] Dorothy Shamuyarira was a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. She had a house in Hogarty Hill, Harare.[2]
Career
She was a nurse at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[3] At one time she taught nursing at the Muhimbili Teaching Hospital in Dar-es-Salaam.[1]
Death
On January 2, 2021, Hopewell Chin'ono tweeted that Dorothy had died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Robert Cary and Diana Mitchell, NATHAN SHAMUYARIRA, Colonial Relic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ Shamuyarira burial today, The Herald, Published: June 7, 2014, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Hopewell Chin'ono, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021