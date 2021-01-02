Pindula

She was born Dorothy Mandimika in [[Mutare]] formerly Umtali.<ref name="Colonial"> Robert Cary and Diana Mitchell, [http://www.colonialrelic.com/biographies/nathan-shamuyarira/ NATHAN SHAMUYARIRA], ''Colonial Relic'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref> Dorothy Shamuyarira was a Christian and a member of the [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]]. She had a house in Hogarty Hill, [[Harare]].<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/shamuyarira-burial-today/ Shamuyarira burial today], ''The Herald'', Published: June 7, 2014, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>
  
 
Dorothy Shamuyarira

Dorothy Shamuyarira was the wife of Zimbabwean nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira. A former nurse, she died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she had worked before her retirement.

Background

She was born Dorothy Mandimika in Mutare formerly Umtali.[1] Dorothy Shamuyarira was a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. She had a house in Hogarty Hill, Harare.[2]

Career

She was a nurse at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[3] At one time she taught nursing at the Muhimbili Teaching Hospital in Dar-es-Salaam.[1]

Death

On January 2, 2021, Hopewell Chin'ono tweeted that Dorothy had died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Robert Cary and Diana Mitchell, NATHAN SHAMUYARIRA, Colonial Relic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
  2. Shamuyarira burial today, The Herald, Published: June 7, 2014, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 Hopewell Chin'ono, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
