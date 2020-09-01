Difference between revisions of "Doug Coltart"

Doug Coltart was representing journalist [[Hopewell Chin'ono]] together with [[Beatrice Mtetwa]] from the day he was picked up by the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] at his place in July 2020. On 31 August 2020 he was advised by Hopewell that he was not feeling well and he was tested for Covid-19 at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he is being remanded.<ref name="ZLHR"> [https://twitter.com/ZLHRLawyers/status/1300459040619855880], ''Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Published: 31 August, 2020, Accessed: 1 September, 2020''</ref>

In September 2019, Coltart was arrested along with the leaders of the [[Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe]] trade union following a protest for better working conditions.

Douglas Coltart is a Zimbabwean political activist and lawyer. He was very active in 2016 when the #ThisFlag and Tajamuka movements gained traction. He is son to David Coltart.

Coltart has been active as a Human Rights Lawyer under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

