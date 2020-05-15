Difference between revisions of "Douglas Bafana Mpofu"

In July 2018, Douglas Bafana Mpofu was elected to Ward 2 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 525 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Bubi RDC with 525 votes, beating Timothy Dumisani Donga of MDC-Alliance with 229 votes, Sibangilizwe Sibanda of MDC-T with 158 votes and Milton Ngwenya of ZIPP with 21 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]