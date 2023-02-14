He has been particularly active in recent years in Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Cameroon and Sierra Leone. <ref name=" Douglas D. Chikohora, Executive Director: Board Chairman"> [https://www.cha-africa.org/profiles.html Douglas D. Chikohora, Executive Director: Board Chairman], Pindula, Published: 12 February 2023, Retrieved: 14 February 2023''</ref>

'''Douglas Dakarai Chikohora''' is a mining executive, born in Zimbabwe. He has been working for Cluff Resources/Cluff Mining from '''1987''' to the present ('''2023'''). He was responsible for identifying and developing some of the largest [[gold]] deposits in various parts of Africa.

Personal Details

Born: March 1959.



School / Education

Tertiary: MSc degree from the Royal School of Mines in London.

Qualified Chartered Engineer.

Service / Career

1981 - first position, Buchwa Mine, Mberengwa.

1984 - joined Rio Tinto Zimbabwe (RTZ) (see RioZim Limited.

1987 - Cluff Resources, helped develop the Ayanfuri Mine in Ghana.

1996 - appointed Managing Director of Cluff Mining (West Africa) Ltd.

2004 - Technical Director of Cluff Gold plc.

