Douglas Dakarai Chikohora is a mining executive, born in Zimbabwe. He has been working for Cluff Resources/Cluff Mining from 1987 to the present (2023). He was responsible for identifying and developing some of the largest gold deposits in various parts of Africa.
  
 
Born: March 1959.
  
 
He is a director of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) and has been a director of a number of AIM listed companies.
He has been particularly active in recent years in Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Cameroon and Sierra Leone.
  
 
Douglas Dakarai Chikohora is a mining executive, born in Zimbabwe. He has been working for Cluff Resources/Cluff Mining from 1987 to the present (2023). He was responsible for identifying and developing some of the largest gold deposits in various parts of Africa.

Personal Details

Born: March 1959.

School / Education

Tertiary: MSc degree from the Royal School of Mines in London.
Qualified Chartered Engineer.
He is a member of IMMM. Institute of Molecules and Materiels of Le Mans (IMMM).

Service / Career

1981 - first position, Buchwa Mine, Mberengwa.
1984 - joined Rio Tinto Zimbabwe (RTZ) (see RioZim Limited.
1987 - Cluff Resources, helped develop the Ayanfuri Mine in Ghana.
1996 - appointed Managing Director of Cluff Mining (West Africa) Ltd.
2004 - Technical Director of Cluff Gold plc.
2010 - Co-founded Cluff Africa Associates (CAA) where he is the Chief Executive Officer. He is a director of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) and has been a director of a number of AIM listed companies. [1]

He has been particularly active in recent years in Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Cameroon and Sierra Leone. [2]

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. Cambridge Mineral Resources, Technical Personnel, Pindula, Published: 12 February 2023, Retrieved: 14 February 2023
  2. Douglas D. Chikohora, Executive Director: Board Chairman, Pindula, Published: 12 February 2023, Retrieved: 14 February 2023
