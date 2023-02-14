Difference between revisions of "Douglas Chikohora"
Latest revision as of 13:11, 14 February 2023
Douglas Dakarai Chikohora is a mining executive, born in Zimbabwe. He has been working for Cluff Resources/Cluff Mining from 1987 to the present (2023). He was responsible for identifying and developing some of the largest gold deposits in various parts of Africa.
Personal Details
Born: March 1959.
School / Education
Tertiary: MSc degree from the Royal School of Mines in London.
Qualified Chartered Engineer.
He is a member of IMMM. Institute of Molecules and Materiels of Le Mans (IMMM).
Service / Career
1981 - first position, Buchwa Mine, Mberengwa.
1984 - joined Rio Tinto Zimbabwe (RTZ) (see RioZim Limited.
1987 - Cluff Resources, helped develop the Ayanfuri Mine in Ghana.
1996 - appointed Managing Director of Cluff Mining (West Africa) Ltd.
2004 - Technical Director of Cluff Gold plc.
2010 - Co-founded Cluff Africa Associates (CAA) where he is the Chief Executive Officer. He is a director of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) and has been a director of a number of AIM listed companies. [1]
He has been particularly active in recent years in Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Cameroon and Sierra Leone. [2]
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Cambridge Mineral Resources, Technical Personnel, Pindula, Published: 12 February 2023, Retrieved: 14 February 2023
- ↑ Douglas D. Chikohora, Executive Director: Board Chairman, Pindula, Published: 12 February 2023, Retrieved: 14 February 2023