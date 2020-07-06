Difference between revisions of "Douglas Chililo"

In July 2018, Douglas Chililo was elected to Ward 7 Norton Town Council, as an independent, with 417 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Norton Town Council with 417 votes, beating Moses Nyamayaro of Zanu-PF with 373 votes, Makesure Machimuchihwa of MDC-Alliance with 363 votes, Peter Nyamadzawo, independent with 183 votes, Kudakwashe Chatumwa Mukonyo of ZIPP with 36 votes and Admire Bikausai, independent with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]