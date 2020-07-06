Difference between revisions of "Douglas Chililo"
In July 2018, Douglas Chililo was elected to Ward 7 Norton Town Council, as an independent, with 417 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 7 Norton Town Council with 417 votes, beating Moses Nyamayaro of Zanu-PF with 373 votes, Makesure Machimuchihwa of MDC-Alliance with 363 votes, Peter Nyamadzawo, independent with 183 votes, Kudakwashe Chatumwa Mukonyo of ZIPP with 36 votes and Admire Bikausai, independent with 25 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020