Difference between revisions of "Douglas Hoto"

Douglas Hoto holds a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mathematics ( [[University of Zimbabwe]] ), is a qualified Actuary with more than 22 years’ experience. He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries of the United Kingdom 1999 (FIFA), and is also a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA).

Douglas Hoto holds a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mathematics ( UZ ), is a qualified Actuary with more than 22 years’ experience. He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries of the United Kingdom 1999 (FIFA), and is also a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA).

In addition to his business achievements, Douglas is involved in community transformation initiatives focusing on education. He works closely with national development organizations and is the past chairman for [[Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency ]] (ZIMSTATS). He serves on a number of boards and is the immediate past chairman of the Actuarial Society of Zimbabwe.

In addition to his business achievements, Douglas is involved in community transformation initiatives focusing on education. He works closely with national development organizations and is the past chairman for [[Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTATS) ]] . He serves on a number of boards and is the immediate past chairman of the Actuarial Society of Zimbabwe.

''' Douglas Hoto ''' is a Zimbabwean, an accomplished business leader and currently holds the reins at [[First Mutual Holdings Limited]] as Group Chief Executive Officer. Douglas was instrumental in setting up First Mutual Reinsurance Company (FMRE Property & Casualty), Tristar Insurance Company and African Actuarial Consultants from a Division of First Mutual Life Assurance Society. His career has seen him at the helm of Altfin Holdings, First Mutual Limited and he has held various senior positions at Old Mutual South Africa as well as [[ Old Mutual Zimbabwe ]] .

Douglas Hoto is an accomplished business leader and currently holds the reins at [[First Mutual Holdings Limited]] as Group Chief Executive Officer. Douglas was instrumental in setting up First Mutual Reinsurance Company (FMRE Property & Casualty), TristarInsurance Company and African Actuarial Consultants from a Division of First Mutual Life Assurance Society. His career has seen him at the helm of Altfin Holdings, First Mutual Limited and he has held various senior positions at Old Mutual South Africa as well as Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

Douglas Hoto is a Zimbabwean, an accomplished business leader and currently holds the reins at First Mutual Holdings Limited as Group Chief Executive Officer. Douglas was instrumental in setting up First Mutual Reinsurance Company (FMRE Property & Casualty), Tristar Insurance Company and African Actuarial Consultants from a Division of First Mutual Life Assurance Society. His career has seen him at the helm of Altfin Holdings, First Mutual Limited and he has held various senior positions at Old Mutual South Africa as well as Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

In addition to his business achievements, Douglas is involved in community transformation initiatives focusing on education. He works closely with national development organizations and is the past chairman for Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTATS). He serves on a number of boards and is the immediate past chairman of the Actuarial Society of Zimbabwe.

Douglas Hoto holds a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mathematics (University of Zimbabwe), is a qualified Actuary with more than 22 years’ experience. He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries of the United Kingdom 1999 (FIFA), and is also a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA).