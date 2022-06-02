'''Douglas Karoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is a former Deputy Minister of Lands Agri­cul­ture, Fish­er­ies Water and Rural Devel­op­ment.

'''Douglas Karoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the current Deputy Minister of Lands Agri­cul­ture, Fish­er­ies Water and Rural Devel­op­ment.

Background

Karoro grew up in Mbire, Mashonaland West Province.[1]

Education

He did his primary education in Mbire. Karoro then went to Mavhuradona High School in Mt Darwin, where he did his secondary education up to "A" Level. Douglas Karoro first did temporary teaching before he enrolled at Seke Teachers' College to do teacher training.

After graduating, Karoro only taught for three years, and upgraded his education and attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the Zimbabwe Open University.[1]

In October 2021, Karoro was reported to be in the final stages of the MSc Degree in Agri­cul­tural Mech­an­isa­tion.

Career

After graduating from the Zimbabwe Open University, Karoro then went into the agriculture sector, where he worked for non-governmental organisations like Oxfam and the World Food Programme and gained a lot of experience in agricultural issues.[1]

Politics

Douglas Karoro was elec­ted MP for Mbire in 2015.[1] Karoro was appoin­ted deputy min­is­ter of Lands Agri­cul­ture, Fish­er­ies Water and Rural Devel­op­ment 2018. He is respons­ible for water resource devel­op­ment and irrig­a­tion. He is also respons­ible for mech­an­isa­tion in the Min­istry.