'''Douglas Karoro ''' was elec­ted MP for [[Mbire]] in '''2015'''. <ref name="ND"/> '''Karoro''' was appoin­ted deputy min­is­ter of [[Lands Agri­cul­ture, Fish­er­ies Water and Rural Devel­op­ment]] in '''2018'''. He is respons­ible for water resource devel­op­ment and irrig­a­tion. He is also respons­ible for mech­an­isa­tion in the Min­istry .

After graduating from the [[Zimbabwe Open University]] , '''Karoro''' then went into the agriculture sector, where he worked for non-governmental organisations like Oxfam and the World Food Programme and gained experience in agricultural issues . <ref name="ND"/>

In '''October 2021''' , ''' Karoro' '' was reported to be in the final stages of the MSc Degree in Agri­cul­tural Mech­an­isa­tion .

He did his primary education in [[Mbire]]. ''' Karoro ''' then went to [[Mavhuradona High School]] in [[ Mt Darwin ]] , where he did his secondary education up to " A " Level . ''' Douglas Karoro''' first did temporary teaching before he enrolled at [[Seke Teachers ' College]] to do teacher training.

'''Douglas Karoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is a former Deputy Minister of [[ Lands Agri­cul­ture, Fish­er­ies Water and Rural Devel­op­ment ]] .

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

In June 2022, President Mnangagwa dismissed Deputy Minister Karoro. [1]

Events

Further Reading