'''Douglas Karoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is a former Deputy Minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development.
'''Douglas Karoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is a former Deputy Minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development.
Karoro grew up in Mbire, Mashonaland West Province.
Karoro
Karoro
After graduating from the Zimbabwe Open University.
Karorowas in of the .
=
Douglas Karoro was elected MP for Mbire in 2015.<ref name="ND"/> Karoro was appointed deputy minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development 2018. He is responsible for water resource development and irrigation. He is also responsible for mechanisation in the Ministry. |
==References==
==References==
|image_alt= Douglas Karoro Biography
|image_alt= Douglas Karoro Biography
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
Douglas Karoro
Douglas Karoro is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He is a former Deputy Minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development.
Personal Details
Karoro grew up in Mbire, Mashonaland West Province. [1]
School / Education
He did his primary education in Mbire. Karoro then went to Mavhuradona High School in Mt Darwin, where he did his secondary education up to "A" Level. Douglas Karoro first did temporary teaching before he enrolled at Seke Teachers' College to do teacher training.
After graduating, Karoro only taught for three years, and upgraded his education and attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the Zimbabwe Open University.[1]
In October 2021, Karoro was reported to be in the final stages of the MSc Degree in Agricultural Mechanisation.
Service/Career
After graduating from the Zimbabwe Open University, Karoro then went into the agriculture sector, where he worked for non-governmental organisations like Oxfam and the World Food Programme and gained experience in agricultural issues. [1]
Douglas Karoro was elected MP for Mbire in 2015. [1] Karoro was appointed deputy minister of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development in 2018. He is responsible for water resource development and irrigation. He is also responsible for mechanisation in the Ministry.
In June 2022, President Mnangagwa dismissed Deputy Minister Karoro. [1]
References