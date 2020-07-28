<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme "> https://www. bigsr .co. uk/single-post / 2020 / 07 / 18 / BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the - RBZ loan of US$325,368.00 - Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme ], '' Big Saturday Read '', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020'' </ref>

Douglas Mombeshora of Folkington Farm, and his wife, Millicent Mombeshora, who was a senior official at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, is listed under the thematic group "Politically Exposed Persons". He received a loan of US$312,528.00.

In July 2020, Douglas Mombeshora was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

According to a report released in '''August 2015''' by the [[Research and Advocacy Unit]] (RAU) titled [[Occasional Visitors Re-Visited]]: Attendance in the First Session of the 8th Parliament of Zimbabwe, '''Mombeshora''' was named as one of ministers with the worst attendance record among ministers in the current Parliament.<ref name="NewsD">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/19/worst-ministers-revealed/ ‘Worst’ ministers revealed], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 19, 2015, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref> The report stated that he had an attendance record of 27% and was tied with Home Affairs Minister, [[Ignatius Chombo]].<ref name="NewsD"/>

In '''August 2015''', '''Mombeshora''' was dragged to court by [[ Crest Poultry Group ]] which trades as [[ Suncrest ]] for failure to honour a grower agreement where he was supposed to rear chickens and supply them to the company. <ref name="ZBC"> [ http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/top-stories/59401-minister-mombeshora-sued- Minister Mombeshora sued ] , ''ZBC'', Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref> '''Mombeshora''' was supplied with chicks’ food and chemicals for the birds and was supposed to grow the birds to an average weight of 1,8 kg at or in less than 42 days but he failed to supply the required amount of chickens to offset the supplied goods. Suncrest alleged that '''Mombeshora''' owed them $24 027 and that it was forced to take action after several concessions offered to the minister failed to secure a solution.<ref name="Daily">Tendai Kamhungira, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2015/08/14/minister-mombeshora-in-soup-over-24k-debt Minister Mombeshora in 'soup' over $24k debt ] , ''Daily News'', Published: August 14, 2015, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref> The matter was referred to trial by High Court judge [[Nicholas Mathonsi]] after the holding of a pre-trail conference .<ref name=" Daily "/>

The [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] ordered the sale of '''Mombeshora''''s [[Borrowdale]] house in a bid to repay a debt owed to [[Kingdom Bank]] in '''December 2013'''. Although the amount of the debt could not be established, the house was valued at over $300 000 according to estimates.<ref name="NewsDay"/>

''' Douglas Mombeshora ''' is also involved in sport as he started the[[ Mombeshora Sports Tournament]] in ''' 2007 ''' . The tournament is held annually in[[ Mhangura]] and involves ball games namely soccer, netball and volleyball.<ref name="ZBCee">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/59963-prizes-galore-at-mombeshora-sports-tourney Prizes galore at Mombeshora sports tourney], ''ZBC'', Published: August 29, 2015, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref>

In 2014 he was elected in the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] central committee in [[Mashonaland West]] province together with [[Philip Chiyangwa]].<ref name="ND">Obey Manayati, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/11/23/muchinguri-mutsvangwa-retain-zanu-pf-central-committee-posts/ Muchinguri, Mutsvangwa retain Zanu PF central committee posts], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 23, 2014, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref>

During the [[Government of National Unity|GNU]] period, Mombeshora was the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare.<ref name="ZetBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=3699:provision-of-quality-health-a-priority-mombeshora&catid=41:top-stories&Itemid=86 Provision of quality health a priority: Mombeshora], ''ZBC'', Published: October 19, 2010, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref> Following the collapse of the GNU, Mombeshora was elected as Member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] for [[Mhangura]] and appointed Minister of Lands and Rural Settlement in September 2013 by [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="Hera">[http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-news-president-mugabe-set-to-announce-cabinet/ BREAKING NEWS: President Mugabe appoints new Cabinet], ''Herald'', Published: September 10, 2013, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref>

Douglas Mombeshora is a Zimbabwean medical doctor who is a member of Zanu Pf. He is the current Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement. He is also the Member of Parliament for Mhangura constituency. Mombeshora is a Zanu-Pf central committee member in Mashonaland West.

Background

Douglas Mombeshora is married to Millicent Mombeshora who works for the Zimbabwe Media Commission.[1]

Career

Political career

During the GNU period, Mombeshora was the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare.[2] Following the collapse of the GNU, Mombeshora was elected as Member of Parliament for Mhangura and appointed Minister of Lands and Rural Settlement in September 2013 by Robert Mugabe.[3]

In 2014 he was elected in the ZANU PF central committee in Mashonaland West province together with Philip Chiyangwa.[4]

Mombeshora Sports Tournament

Douglas Mombeshora is also involved in sport as he started theMombeshora Sports Tournament in 2007. The tournament is held annually inMhangura and involves ball games namely soccer, netball and volleyball.[5]

Controversy

Kingdom Bank Debt

The High Court of Zimbabwe ordered the sale of Mombeshora's Borrowdale house in a bid to repay a debt owed to Kingdom Bank in December 2013. Although the amount of the debt could not be established, the house was valued at over $300 000 according to estimates.[1]

Suncrest Debt

In August 2015, Mombeshora was dragged to court by Crest Poultry Group which trades as Suncrest for failure to honour a grower agreement where he was supposed to rear chickens and supply them to the company. [6] Mombeshora was supplied with chicks’ food and chemicals for the birds and was supposed to grow the birds to an average weight of 1,8 kg at or in less than 42 days but he failed to supply the required amount of chickens to offset the supplied goods. Suncrest alleged that Mombeshora owed them $24 027 and that it was forced to take action after several concessions offered to the minister failed to secure a solution.[7] The matter was referred to trial by High Court judge Nicholas Mathonsi after the holding of a pre-trail conference.[7]

Worst Minister

According to a report released in August 2015 by the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU) titled Occasional Visitors Re-Visited: Attendance in the First Session of the 8th Parliament of Zimbabwe, Mombeshora was named as one of ministers with the worst attendance record among ministers in the current Parliament.[8] The report stated that he had an attendance record of 27% and was tied with Home Affairs Minister, Ignatius Chombo.[8]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Douglas Mombeshora was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Douglas Mombeshora of Folkington Farm, and his wife, Millicent Mombeshora, who was a senior official at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$312,528.00. [9]









Land Dispute

It has been alleged that Douglas Mombeshora got involved in a land dispute with Manyame Rural District Councill and traditional leaders from Seke Communal lands.Sources revelead that the local authority drew some plans and submitted them to the Ministry of Local Government Public Works and National Housing who are said to have approved the plan and recommended some changes.However Mombeshora is reported to have gone to the same land and started distributing the land which left the councilors with no option but to confront the minister.[10]











