Difference between revisions of "Douglas Munatsi"

Doug Munatsi owns Kunatsa Estates in Matepatepa, [[Mashonaland Central Province]], which was toured by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] as a model of large scale farms that are expected to drive agricultural growth.<ref name="herald">Fungi Kwaramba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-president-assures-farmers/], ''The Herald, Published: 28 August, 2020, Accessed: 28 August, 2020''</ref>

Munatsi is an Associate of the Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe.

He served as a Non-Executive Director of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc from July 12, 2013 to February 24, 2015.

Douglas Tawanda Munatsi, known simply as Doug in Zimbabwe, is a business executive, entrepreneur. He is known mostly for leading BancABC since its formation in 2000, until its acquisition by Atlas Mara in 2014.

Education

Munatsi studied for his first degree, a Bachelor of Business Studies, at the University of Zimbabwe, and later did his masters at American University. He also read and completed the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

Career

Munatsi served as the Group Chief Executive Officer of ABC Holdings Limited from 2000 when it was established until December 31, 2014 when it was sold to Atlas Mara.

Before becoming BAncABC CEO in 2000, Munatsi was the Managing Director of its predecessors First Merchant Bank and Heritage Investment Bank which he founded. Prior to that served as an executive of the International Finance Corporation.

Farming

