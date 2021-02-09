In '''October 2016''', as Chief of Staff Administration, giving oral evidence before a [[Parliamentary Portfolio Committee]] on Defence and Security '''Nyikayaramba''', said the country’s economy was not growing and was bleeding because of corruption by some senior government officials among other things.<ref name="pn"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/10/25/major-general-nyikayaramba-says-economys-not-growing-due-corruption-senior-govt-officials/ Major Gen Nyikayaramba says corruption by senior govt officials is now a security threat], ''Pinndula News, Published:25 October 2017, Retrieved: 19 November 2017 ''</ref> The comment was widely considered part of the factional fighting within Zanu-PF between the [[Lacoste Faction]] and the [[G40 Faction]], with the military on the Lacoste side.<ref name="dn">Bridget Mananavire, [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/10/27/army-comments-trigger-concern Army comments trigger concern], ''Daily News, Published:27 Oct 2016 , Retrieved: 19 November 2017''</ref>. The comments came after one Zanu-PF senoir member and G40 faction member, [[Jonathan Moyo]] was [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2016/10/08/jonathan-moyo-admits-to-corruption-allegations-reveals-he-used-zimdef-funds-to-buy-bicycles/ investigated for and admitted to misappropriating public funds].

In a suspicious move, Nyikayaramba was reported to have retired from the army to become chief elections officer at the then Electoral Supervisory Commission (now [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]]) in 2002 and 2005 polls, only to return as commander of 3 Brigade in [[Mutare]] after his “mission” at the elections body had been accomplished. ZEC’s current chief elections officer is [[Utoile Silaigwana]], a retired soldier.<ref name="theindependent"> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2012/10/12/zanu-pf-intensifies-military-patronage/], ''Zimbabwe Independent, Published: 12 October, 2012, Accessed: 9 February, 2021''</ref>

Nyikayaramba was credited for having played an important role in ensuring a win for Robert Mugabe at the '''2002''' presidential elections when he was chief executive officer of the [[Elections Supervisory Commission]].<ref name="zimind" />

Douglas Nyikayaramba

Lieutenant General (Retired) Douglas Nyikayaramba was a former army official in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. He was a former Chief of Staff, Administration at the Zimbabwe National Army. He was known, for openly pledging support to the Zanu-PF political party.[1] He died on 9 February 2021 due to Coronavirus related complications. He was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique at the time of his death.

Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba (the head of the predecessor to ZEC in 2007/08) was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$169,972.00. [2]

Promotion

In 2012 then Brigadier-General Douglas Nyikayaramba was promoted to the rank of Major General.[1]

Elections Supervisory Commission

In a suspicious move, Nyikayaramba was reported to have retired from the army to become chief elections officer at the then Electoral Supervisory Commission (now Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) in 2002 and 2005 polls, only to return as commander of 3 Brigade in Mutare after his “mission” at the elections body had been accomplished. ZEC’s current chief elections officer is Utoile Silaigwana, a retired soldier.[3]

Involvement in Politics

In October 2016, as Chief of Staff Administration, giving oral evidence before a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Security Nyikayaramba, said the country's economy was not growing and was bleeding because of corruption by some senior government officials among other things. The comment was widely considered part of the factional fighting within Zanu-PF between the Lacoste Faction and the G40 Faction, with the military on the Lacoste side. The comments came after one Zanu-PF senoir member and G40 faction member, Jonathan Moyo was investigated for and admitted to misappropriating public funds.

In September 2017, while addressing an audience of traditional chiefs in Masvingo Nyikayaramba said that President Robert Mugabe should not be told to resign due to old age. He also said that Mugabe's leadership was endorsed by the country’s spirit mediums and religious prophecies.

“No chief was voted for. No son has ever ordered his father to step down from his role as leader of the family, so the same applies to our case with President Mugabe. That is what we should remind each other when we meet. Whites want divide-and-rule, and they saw that Mugabe is the nerve centre of the country. Let us not sell the country for the love of sugar. We are here to strengthen the relationship between chiefs, the President and the army." [6]

Dismissal from Copac

Nyikayaramba was reported to have been dismissed from Copac in 2011 as a technical advisor. Paul Mangwana, however, reportedly said that Nyikayaramba's contract had expired. On the other hand Douglas Mwonzora, one of the co-chairpersons said in a report that the decision was based on a management committee resolution that excluded serving members of the uniformed forces from taking part in the process. The committee reportedly confirmed its resolution of October 2009 to the effect that a serving member of the armed forces cannot take part in the activities of Copac. Nyikayaramba was quoted as saying

“In terms of expertise, someone who can say things without thinking, I am the right man. I have been involved in elections for a very long time and I am able to advise what should be in the constitution and what should be done through an Act of Parliament. “Some things they may think are necessary in the constitution may be difficult to implement in practical terms. “There is nothing wrong with being a military person, besides the military can be involved in government departments because of our knowledge[7]

Involvement in November 2017 Military Coup

In the November 2017 Military Coup Nyikayaramba was rumoured to have separately started a mission to restore President Robert Mugabe to power but was discovered. He was apparently discovered while having a telephone conversation with the First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

Death

He died on 9 February 2021 due to Coronavirus related complications. Read more here on Death of Douglas Nyikayaramba.







