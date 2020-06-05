Difference between revisions of "Douglas Tapfuma"

He has been convicted of three counts of criminal abuse of office , in '''June 2020'''. by a Harare magistrate. ''' Tapfuma ''' was found guilty of importing eight personal cars using the President’s name and evading paying import duty in the process. Magistrate [[ Esthere Chivasa ]] convicted ''' Tapfuma ''' after a full trial.<ref name="zbcnews"> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/tapfuma-convicted/], ''Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Published: 4 June, 2020, Accessed: 5 June, 2020''</ref> Douglas Tapfuma has been jailed for an effective 4 years following his conviction for three counts of criminal abuse of office.

Douglas Tapfuma is a former principal director of State residences in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Background

Douglas Tapfuma is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's former aide and State Residences principal director.[1]

Career

He was the State Residences principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet until he was relieved of his duties in 2019 after corruption watchdog Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) accused him of importing vehicles using Mnangagwa’s name. He is an ex-Zanu PF Central Committee member and former Midlands Provincial Administrator. He was amongst several ruling party heavyweights from the Midlands Province who were elevated by Mnangagwa after the ouster of late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe in 2017.[2]

Arrest

He has been convicted of three counts of criminal abuse of office, in June 2020. by a Harare magistrate. Tapfuma was found guilty of importing eight personal cars using the President’s name and evading paying import duty in the process. Magistrate Esthere Chivasa convicted Tapfuma after a full trial.[3] Douglas Tapfuma has been jailed for an effective 4 years following his conviction for three counts of criminal abuse of office.

References